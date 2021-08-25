Global Pepper Spray Market to Generate $60,184.4 Thousand and Exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [158 Pages] By Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Pepper Spray Market will generate $60,184.4 thousand by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Market Dynamics: Pepper Spray Market

The rate of assaults on women and rapes is increasing across the globe which is encouraging women to adopt self-defense products that are convenient to use. Thus, women are increasingly adopting pepper spray for safety purposes. Besides, with the increasing demand for pepper sprays, the leading market players are adopting innovate strategies to protect women by launching novel products. These factors are predicted to boost the global pepper spray market growth during the during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising trends of outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, hunting, and other type of recreational activities are estimated to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global market by 2028. However, the lack of awareness among people about using pepper spray for self-defense is expected to restrict the market growth in the estimated timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Pepper Spray Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global pepper spray market growth during the pandemic. The adverse effect on the pepper spray market share and size is majorly due to the social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions in various countries to prevent the spread of the virus, which resulted in the decreased demand for pepper sprays. However, several companies witnessed growth during the chaotic situation, which may generate lucrative investment opportunities for the global market in the upcoming years.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global market into product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the fogger type sub-segment is expected to value for $23,907.90 thousand by 2028, and dominate in the global industry during the forecast period. Fogger pepper sprays are easy to carry, convenient to use, and directly affects the attacker. Thus fogger type sprays are the most trending pepper sprays compared to other sprays, which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth in the coming future.

Based on distribution channel, the online stores sub-segment is expected garner a revenue of $20,956.60 thousand by 2028, and observe the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of people preferring online stores due to wide variety offers on these stores from local to premium brands.

by 2028, and observe the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of people preferring online stores due to wide variety offers on these stores from local to premium brands. Based on region, the North America pepper spray market size was $10,925.00 thousand in 2020 and is projected to subjugate in the global market throughout the forecast period. The extensive growth of the region is mainly driven by the presence of top leading brands such as SABRE – Security Equipment Corp, Mace Security International, Inc., and others. Besides, the increasing women customers of pepper spray owing to the rising women crimes in the U.S. is another factor boosting the regional market growth.

Top 10 Key Players of Pepper Spray Market

The prominent players of the global market include –

Counter Assault Defense-technology Fox Labs International Inc. Mace Security International, Inc. J&L Self Defense Products Inc. SABRE - Security Equipment Corp. Suresafety Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC UDAP Industries Inc. Zarc International Inc.

These players are focusing on mergers, collaborations, product development, launches, and pepper spray market trends to gain a strong position.

In January 2020, SABRE, the leading brand in personal safety, announced to launch the new SMART Pepper Spray with GPS tracking and 3rd party monitoring at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020) in Las Vegas. The smart device can be paired with SABRE Personal Safety App and will be built on SABRE's commitment to making people safe every day.

More about Pepper Spray:

Related Trending Topics:

