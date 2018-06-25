Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Biomerica, Inc.

- Biohit Oyj

- biomrieux SA



PEPTIC ULCER TESTING MCP-3417 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Table 1: Prevalence of H. Pylori Infection by Geographic Region - Prevalence Rate in % for Africa, Asia, Australasia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America and Western Europe

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Table 2: Diagnosis of H. Pylori Infection - A Comparative Review of Sensitivity and Specificity of Various Tests

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing

Table 3: Countries with Highest Prevalence of Stomach Cancer Worldwide - Ranked by Number of People with Stomach Cancer Per 100,000 Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer- Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

Heliprobe„¢ Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID® Lab System



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population

Table 4: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent



3. PEPTIC ULCERS - THE DISEASE, CAUSES, SYMPTOMS, TYPES, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT

Peptic Ulcer - The Disease

Discovery of Real Cause of Peptic Ulcers

Causes of Peptic Ulcers

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori)

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Others

Differential Diagnoses for Peptic Ulcer Disease

Causes of Peptic Ulcers in Children

Symptoms of Peptic Ulcers

Types of Peptic Ulcers

Gastric Ulcers

Duodenal Ulcers

The Diagnosis

Diagnosis of Ulcers

Diagnosis of H. Pylori

Treatment of Peptic Ulcers

Drugs Prescribed in Peptic Ulcer Treatment

Drugs Used in the Treatment of H. pylori Infection in Children



4. PEPTIC ULCER DIAGNOSIS AND TESTS



5. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Meridian Introduces Analyte Specific Reagent Product Range

Kibion Rolls Out Kibion® Dynamic and extension device Kibion® Dynamic Pro

DiaSorin Introduces LIAISON Test for H. Pylori Outside US

Biohit Oyj Introduces New BIOHIT GastroPanel Elisa Test Kits



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Mayloy Spindler Acquires Kibion

Exalenz Receives FDA Approval for BreathID® Lab System

Biohit Inks Distributor Agreement with Gulf Drug

Biohit and Eurobio Ink Distribution Agreement



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Biomerica, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

bioMÃ©rieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

EKF Diagnostics (UK)

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)

Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

Kibion AB (Sweden)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Age & Socioeconomic Status - Factors Contributing to Higher Incidences of H. Pylori Infection

Table 9: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Reimbursement Codes

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 10: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: US Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Japanese Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: European Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 18: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Latin America Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Rest of World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46) The United States (26) Canada (1) Europe (16) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)

