Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Biohit Oyj
- biomrieux SA
PEPTIC ULCER TESTING MCP-3417 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon
H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease
Table 1: Prevalence of H. Pylori Infection by Geographic Region - Prevalence Rate in % for Africa, Asia, Australasia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America and Western Europe
Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection
Table 2: Diagnosis of H. Pylori Infection - A Comparative Review of Sensitivity and Specificity of Various Tests
Market Outlook
Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market
Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing
Table 3: Countries with Highest Prevalence of Stomach Cancer Worldwide - Ranked by Number of People with Stomach Cancer Per 100,000 Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer- Related Deaths
Competitive Scenario
Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market
A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests
Heliprobe„¢ Systems
QuickVue H. pylori gII test
CLOtest Rapid Urease Test
EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)
BreathID® Lab System
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing
Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population
Table 4: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children
Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection
Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection
Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests
Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption
Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori
Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview
Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries
Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests
DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples
FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block
Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children
Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent
3. PEPTIC ULCERS - THE DISEASE, CAUSES, SYMPTOMS, TYPES, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT
Peptic Ulcer - The Disease
Discovery of Real Cause of Peptic Ulcers
Causes of Peptic Ulcers
Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori)
Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Others
Differential Diagnoses for Peptic Ulcer Disease
Causes of Peptic Ulcers in Children
Symptoms of Peptic Ulcers
Types of Peptic Ulcers
Gastric Ulcers
Duodenal Ulcers
The Diagnosis
Diagnosis of Ulcers
Diagnosis of H. Pylori
Treatment of Peptic Ulcers
Drugs Prescribed in Peptic Ulcer Treatment
Drugs Used in the Treatment of H. pylori Infection in Children
4. PEPTIC ULCER DIAGNOSIS AND TESTS
5. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Meridian Introduces Analyte Specific Reagent Product Range
Kibion Rolls Out Kibion® Dynamic and extension device Kibion® Dynamic Pro
DiaSorin Introduces LIAISON Test for H. Pylori Outside US
Biohit Oyj Introduces New BIOHIT GastroPanel Elisa Test Kits
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Mayloy Spindler Acquires Kibion
Exalenz Receives FDA Approval for BreathID® Lab System
Biohit Inks Distributor Agreement with Gulf Drug
Biohit and Eurobio Ink Distribution Agreement
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)
Biomerica, Inc. (US)
Biohit Oyj (Finland)
bioMÃ©rieux SA (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)
EKF Diagnostics (UK)
Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)
Halyard Health, Inc. (US)
Kibion AB (Sweden)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)
Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)
Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)
Quidel Corporation (US)
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Age & Socioeconomic Status - Factors Contributing to Higher Incidences of H. Pylori Infection
Table 9: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Reimbursement Codes
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 10: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: US Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. JAPAN
Market Analysis
Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Japanese Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 14: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: European Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 18: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Latin America Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Rest of World Historic Review for Peptic Ulcer Testing (Rapid Microbiology Tests for H. Pylori) Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46) The United States (26) Canada (1) Europe (16) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)
