Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Biomerica, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories and DiaSorin Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Peptic Ulcer Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Peptic Ulcer Testing estimated at US$457.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$710.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$372.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Biohit Oyj
- Biomerica Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- EKF Diagnostics
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Kibion AB
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Orion Diagnostica Oy
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon
- Recent Market Activity
- H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease
- Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market
- Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing
- WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-Related Deaths
- Competitive Scenario
- Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market
- A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests
- HeliprobeT Systems
- QuickVue H. pylori gII test
- CLOtest Rapid Urease Test
- EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)
- BreathID Lab System
- Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing
- Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population
- Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children
- Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection
- Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection
- Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests
- Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption
- Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori
- Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview
- Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries
- Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests
- DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples
- FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block
- Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children
- Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzq7c6
