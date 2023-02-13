Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Biomerica, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories and DiaSorin Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Peptic Ulcer Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global market for Peptic Ulcer Testing estimated at US$457.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$710.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$372.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biohit Oyj

Biomerica Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Halyard Health Inc.

Kibion AB

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

Recent Market Activity

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

HeliprobeT Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID Lab System

Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population

of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzq7c6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

+353-1-481-1716

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets