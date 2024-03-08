Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report: A $9.64 Billion Market by 2034, Driven by Advancements in Therapeutics and Manufacturing Technology

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market by Product, by Service Type, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market size was estimated to be USD 2.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will develop as a result of investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, advancements in oligonucleotide-based therapies, and advancements in manufacturing technology.



Drugs based on oligonucleotides, such as siRNA and antisense oligonucleotides, have showed promise in treating a variety of illnesses and genetic problems. The need for CDMO services that specialize in oligonucleotide synthesis has increased due to the development of novel and more sophisticated oligonucleotide-based medicines.



By product, the peptides segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023 owing to the the pharmaceutical companies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing. Additionally, the oligonucleotides segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding applications of oligonucleotide-based therapies, such as antisense oligonucleotides and small interfering RNA (siRNA), in the treatment of genetic disorders, rare diseases, and various chronic conditions.



By service type, the contract manufacturing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023 owing to the increasing trend among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to outsource manufacturing activities to specialized service providers. For instance, in January 2024, CordenPharma International unveiled a new integrated platform for the synthesis and manufacturing of plasmid DNA with the goal of expediting the development of gene therapy. Additionally, the contract development segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing emphasis on research and development (R&D) collaborations, a surge in the demand for innovative and customized drug development solutions, and the evolving landscape of peptide and oligonucleotide-based therapies.



By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023 owing to the industry's increasing reliance on outsourcing to streamline manufacturing and development processes. For instance, Merck KGaA expanded its peptide production capabilities in China in December 2023 as a result of a strategic alliance with the Shanghai Chemical Research & Development Center. Additionally, the pharmaceutical companies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the escalating demand for outsourcing services to optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and expedite the development and manufacturing of peptide and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, a robust ecosystem of research and development, and a high prevalence of collaborations and partnerships between industry players and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the life sciences sector, expanding biopharmaceutical industry, and a rising focus on research and development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Service Type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Product Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Peptides

7.3. Oligonucleotides



8. Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Service Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Contract Development

8.3. Contract Manufacturing



9. Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-User Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

9.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.4. Others



10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis



11. North America Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



12. Europe Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



13. Asia Pacific Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



14. Latin America Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



15. MEA Global Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

Bachem Holding

Lonza Group

CordenPharma

Merck

PolyPeptide Group

Symbiotec Pharmalab

KBI Biopharma

Genscript Biotech

Biosynthesis Inc.

Protagen Protein Services

Asymchem Laboratories

PeptiDream Inc.

Avid Bioservices

Sarepta Therapeutics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.



