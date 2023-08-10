Global Peptide Synthesis Industry Research 2023-2028: Advanced Automated Peptide Synthesizers Drive Market Expansion, but Unified Regulations Pose Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagents (Resins, Amino Acid, Dyes), Equipment (Peptide Synthesizer, Chromatography, Lyophilizer), Technology (Solid-phase, Solution-phase, Hybrid), Services, End User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peptide synthesis market is witnessing a significant surge, with a projected value of USD 859.9 million by 2028, soaring from USD 601.9 million in 2023, at an impressive CAGR of 7.4%

This remarkable growth is primarily fueled by the escalating use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, a rise in research activities accompanied by increased funding for R&D, and the advent of advanced automated peptide synthesizers.

However, challenges such as the absence of unified regulations for therapeutic peptides and the high cost of instruments may restrain the market's expansion in the coming years.

The report offers invaluable insights to market leaders and new entrants alike, providing accurate revenue approximations for the overall peptide synthesis market and its subsegments. Stakeholders can leverage this information to understand the competitive landscape, strategically position their businesses, and formulate effective go-to-market strategies.

The report also delves into the market's pulse, highlighting key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges to aid stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Furthermore, it offers an in-depth assessment of leading players' market shares, growth strategies, and product and service offerings, including companies like GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Kaneka Corporation (US), Inc., and Merck KGaA (Germany), among others, driving the peptide synthesis market forward.

The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the peptide synthesis market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2022, the reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions).

The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, expanding applications of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis are some of the factors anticipated to project the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

North America accounted for the dominant share of the peptide synthesis market. The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of developing new targeted therapies.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the peptide synthesis market.

Premium Insights

Increasing Use of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs and Growing Research Activities to Drive Market Growth

Reagents Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2028

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs

Increase in Research Activities and Availability of Funding for R&D

Development of Advanced Automated Peptide Synthesizers

Restraints

Lack of Unified Set of Regulations for Therapeutic Peptides

High Cost of Instruments

Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Region

Development of Personalized Medicines

Challenges

Issues Associated with Route of Administration of Peptide Drugs

Addressing Environmental Impact of Chemical Synthesis of Peptides

Regulatory Analysis

Regulations for Peptide-Based Drugs

Regulations for Peptide Synthesis Products

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Bachem Holding Ag

Kaneka Corporation

Biotage Ab

Syngene International Limited

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Cem Corporation

Proteogenix

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

Aapptec

Vivitide

Anygen Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Csbio

Advanced Chemtech

Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd.

Jpt Peptide Technologies GmbH

Ambiopharm Inc.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Cordenpharma International

Chempep Inc.

Cpc Scientific Inc.

Purolite Pvt. Ltd.

