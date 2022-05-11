Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight Report 2022-2028: 800+ Clinical Trials Ongoing Showing Promising Future for Peptide Therapeutics

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To date, more than 200 peptide-based therapeutics have gained approval from regulatory bodies. The most common indications for peptides are oncology, endocrinology, and metabolic diseases. Other target areas of peptides that have gained attention include gastroenterology, cardiovascular diseases, dermatology, bone diseases, and sexual dysfunction. The robust response of peptide therapeutics in the market has propelled further research activities in this domain. Currently, more than 800 clinical trials are ongoing in global peptide therapeutics market which suggests a promising future of peptide therapeutics in the forthcoming years.



The global peptide therapeutics market is both competitive along with being fragmented on account of the presence of several international and also domestic industry players. Such industry players have utilized assorted innovative strategies for being at the top along with sufficing to the burgeoning requirement of the esteemed clients including geographic expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, partnerships, contracts, and much more. For instance, Bicycle Therapeutics has entered into a strategic collaboration with Genentech to discover, develop and commercialize novel Bicycle-based immuno-oncology therapies. Further, Fusion Pharmaceuticals also enter into collaboration with Pepscan to discover, novel, peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals for the management of solid tumors.



By therapeutic indication, cancer peptide occupies more than 25% share in the global market. Several peptide-based drugs including Firmagon, Eligard, Velcade, Zoladex, Cosmegen, Sandostatin, Mepact, and others have entered the market and have shown a robust response rate. More recently, peptide cancer vaccines namely Riavax have also gained approval in South Korea for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The promising sales of these drugs are driving this segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, a surge in the prevalence of cancer and the unmet need of cost-effective targeted drugs are also anticipated to propel the growth of cancer peptide drugs during the forecast period.



It is analyzed that the future holds an extensive place for peptides in addressing the greatest of medical challenges due to their capability of being adapted and modified to achieve the desired action. There is immense scope for the development of new peptides with protein fragmentation along with alternative routes of administration and improved oral bioavailability. They will also be used to address the currently undruggable targets in the coming years.

Keeping the clinical pipeline into consideration, it is expected that the global peptide therapeutics market will surpass US$ 75 Billion by 2028. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the rising geriatric population and the associated increase in chronic disease will also drive the growth of the market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report highlights:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity > USD 75 billion by 2028

by 2028 Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Peptide Therapeutics in Clinical trials: > 800 Drugs

Peptide Therapeutics Commercially Available In Market: > 200 Drugs

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight By Peptide Type: Glucagon-like Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Depsipeptides, Neuropeptides, Natriuretic, Bicyclic Peptides

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Apitope Technology,

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BioPartners

Boehringer Ingelheim

Circassia

Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperion Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lonza

Merck

NovoNordisk

Par Pharmaceuticals,

PeptiDream

Roche

Sanofi

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

