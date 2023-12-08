Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2029: An $80 Billion Opportunity, 900 Peptides In Trials, 200 Peptide Drugs Available - Patent, Availability, Cost, Dosage, & Sales Insights

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In what can be seen as a pivotal moment in the pharmaceutical industry, recent research into the Peptide Therapeutics Market has uncovered groundbreaking insights set to redefine the treatment landscape. Indicative of a surge in investment and scientific interest, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 80 billion by the year 2029.



This comprehensive analytical report sheds light on a myriad of factors influencing market growth and diversification, including insights from over 900 peptides currently undergoing clinical trials across the globe. By breaking down intricate market details into accessible knowledge, the report empowers industry stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of current trends, regional market outlooks, and future opportunities within this sector.

Peptide drugs provide a precise and personalized approach to therapy, from treating metabolic abnormalities to tackling complex diseases like cancer. As a result, it has become important for the pharmaceutical industry to understand the growing significance of peptides in the market to exploit their full potential, and also the revolutionary influence they are poised to have in the constantly evolving environment of healthcare.

Once overshadowed by small molecule and large protein based therapeutics, peptides have emerged as the new growth frontier of the pharmaceutical realm in the recent years. They have demonstrated therapeutic, diagnostic and theranostic properties, ushering in a new era of precision medicine. These adaptable molecules serve a critical role in treating a wide range of medical conditions by providing targeted therapeutic interventions.

Beyond their treatment prowess, peptides illuminate the diagnostic landscape, serving as beacons in the detection of specific biomarkers and diseases. The convergence of therapeutic and diagnostic capabilities gives rise to the evolutionary concept of theranostics, where peptides act as both healers and guides, navigating the path toward personalized and effective healthcare solutions.

The continuous evolution of peptide drug development is fuelled by advancements in research and technology. Combinatorial chemistry and high-throughput screening have aided in the discovery of new peptide sequences with medicinal promise. Furthermore, advances in peptide synthesis processes have increased manufacturing efficiency, addressing historical issues with scalability and cost-effectiveness. The integration of computational tools and structure biology in peptide design has sped up the identification of lead compounds, reducing the time required for drug development.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in peptide drug development has ushered in a new era of efficiency and innovation. Machine learning algorithms analyze vast datasets, predicting peptide structures with high binding affinities and enhancing the success rate of drug candidates.

Additionally, AI helps in the identification of potential adverse events and optimization of pharmacokinetic properties, contributing to the overall quality of peptide therapeutics. Pharmaceutical companies such as ProteinQure have developed an extensive portfolio of peptide therapeutics using computational tools, while others like Space Peptides provide contract services to grant access to their machine learning and AI tools to design and produce premium peptide drugs.

The escalating interest of large pharmaceutical companies in peptide drugs is evident from the rapidly expanding global pipeline of peptide therapeutics. In addition, a surge of collaborations and strategic partnerships has been observed in the recent months within the pharmaceutical industry, some of these involving prominent pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca.

Recognizing the potential of peptides to address unmet medical needs, prominent companies are aggressively seeking to expand their peptide portfolios through joint ventures, licensing agreements and acquisitions, which allow resource pooling and utilization of combined knowledge, thereby accelerating the development and commercialization of peptide drugs.

Peptide drugs are expected to play a significant role in the future landscape of the global pharmaceutical market. The growing understanding of disease causes at molecular levels coincides with the precision targeting abilities of peptides, making them a cornerstone in personalized medicine. Continuous advances in peptide engineering, together with the incorporation of AI, will almost certainly result in the development of highly effective and well-tolerated treatments.

As the pharmaceutical industry move toward patient-centric paradigm, the adaptability and specificity of peptide drugs positions them as frontrunners in addressing the shifting healthcare landscape. Peptides' adaptability across therapeutic areas, paired with their good safety rating, makes them an appealing choice for pharmaceutical companies seeking to fulfil patients' medical diverse needs.

In conclusion, the journey through the realm of peptide drugs reveals an extensive array of innovation and potential. As we approach a new era in pharmaceuticals, peptides appear as more than merely therapeutic and diagnostic agents, but also as forerunners of a paradigm shift in healthcare. Peptides will play a crucial role in personalized medicine, targeted therapeutics, and the ever-expanding panorama of precision healthcare in the future.

The combination of cutting-edge technology like AI with the inherent versatility of peptides opens the door to exceptional developments. The expanding peptide drugs narrative pains a captivating vision of a future in which these molecules continue to push the bounds of medical possibility, delivering innovative treatments and optimisms on the horizon.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Reports Findings & Highlights:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: > USD 80 Billion By 2029

By 2029 Global & Regional Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

Insight On Peptides In Clinical Trials By Country, Indication & Phase: > 900 Peptides In Trials

Comprehensive Insight On Peptides Drugs Available in Market: > 200 Peptides

Marketed Peptide Drugs Insight: Patent, Availability, Cost, Dosage, & Sales Insight

Global, Regional, Annual & Quarterly Sales Insights

Peptide Therapeutics Development Technologies Platform

Global Peptide Drugs Clinical Research & Market Trends by Indication

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Drugs

1.1 History, Development & Evolution

1.2 Approved Peptide Drugs

2. Peptide Drugs - Therapeutic, Diagnostic & Theranostic Potential & Market Implications

2.1 Therapeutic Potential & Market Implications

2.2 Diagnostic Potential & Market Implications

2.3 Theranostic Potential & Market Implications

3. Global Peptide Drugs Clinical Research & Market Trends by Indication

3.1 Inheritable Genetic Diseases

3.2 Cancer

3.3 Microbial Infections

3.4 Autoimmune Disorders

3.5 Metabolic Disorders

3.6 Neurodegenerative Diseases

4. Peptide Based Therapeutic Approaches

4.1 Peptide Hormone Drugs

4.2 Peptide Drug Conjugates

4.3 Peptide Vaccines

4.4 Peptide Agonists

4.5 Peptide Aptamers

4.6 Peptide Antibody

5. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Trends & Drivers

5.2 Future Growth Avenues

6. Peptide Therapeutics Market Landscape by Region

6.1 US

6.2 EU

6.3 China

6.4 Japan

6.5 South Korea

6.6 UK

6.7 India

6.8 Middle East

6.9 Canada

6.10 Australia

7. Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 Indication

7.3 Phase

7.4 Priority Status

7.5 Therapy Class

8. Marketed Peptide Drugs Insight - Patent, Availability, Cost, Dosage, & Sales Insight

8.1 Bylvay

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

8.1.3 Sales Insight

8.2 Parsabiv

8.3 Bydureon BCise

8.4 Linzess

8.5 Increlex

8.6 Terlivaz

8.7 Empaveli

8.8 Voxzogo

8.9 Imcivree

8.10 Trulicity

8.11 Ozempic

8.12 Wegovy

8.13 Tresiba

8.14 Rybelsus

8.15 Xultophy

8.16 Victoza

8.17 Ryzodeg

8.18 Fiasp

8.19 Lantus

8.20 Toujeo

9. Peptide Therapeutics Development Technologies Platform

9.1 Biodrug Design Accelerator - Fujitsu/PeptiDream

9.2 T-Win Technology - IO Biotech

9.3 Numatech - Numaferm

9.4 ProteinStudio - ProteinQure

9.5 The Magnifier N??T - Nuritas

9.6 PepPower - GenScript

9.7 Unnamed Peptide Platform - Zealand Pharma

9.8 PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System) - PeptiDream

9.9 Veneno Suite - Veneno Technologies

9.10 SmartDepotT Technology - Peptron

9.11 Bicycles - Bicycle Therapeutics

9.12 RALA Technolgy - pHion Therapeutics

9.13 Discovery Platform - Orbit Discovery

9.14 Imotopes - Imcyse

9.15 Nautilus - Peptilogics

9.16 Swarm Intelligence 2.0 - Pepticom

9.17 streaMLine Platform - Gubra

9.18 Precision Endocrine Peptides (PEPs) - MBX Biosciences

9.19 pHLIP (pH-Low Insertion Peptides) - pHLIP

9.20 alphalex - Cybrexa

10. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-I

10.4 Phase-I/II

10.5 Phase-II

10.6 Phase-II/III

10.7 Phase-III

10.8 Preregistration

10.9 Registered

10.10 Marketed

11. Peptide Hormones Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

12. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

13. Glucagon-Like Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

14. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

15. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

16. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

18. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

19. Peptide Vaccines Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

20. Peptide Fragments Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

21. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

22. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

23. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

24. Antimicrobial Cationic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

25. Peptide Hydrolases Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

26. Peptide Aptamers

27. Intercellular Signalling Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

28. Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

29. Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

30. Bicyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

31. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

32. Competitive Landscape

32.1 AbbVie

32.2 Adocia

32.3 Amgen

32.4 Antlia Bioscience

32.5 AsclepiX Therapeutics

32.6 AstraZeneca

32.7 Bicycle Therapeutics

32.8 Biohaven Labs

32.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb

32.10 Carmot Therapeutics

32.11 Eli Lilly and Company

32.12 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

32.13 Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals

32.14 GEROPHARM

32.15 Hanmi Pharmaceutical

32.16 HEC Pharm

32.17 Heidelberg Pharma AG

32.18 ImCyse

32.19 Janux Therapeutics

32.20 Kine Sciences

32.21 Lactocore

32.22 Maxwell Biosciences

32.23 Merck & Co

32.24 Novartis

32.25 Novo Nordisk

32.26 Oryn Therapeutics

32.27 Palatin Technologies

32.28 PeptiDream

32.29 Pfizer

32.30 Priavoid

32.31 Primary Peptides

32.32 Protagonist Therapeutics

32.33 Roche

32.34 Sanofi

32.35 Sapience Therapeutics

32.36 Seagen

32.37 Shaanxi Micot Technology Co

32.38 Stuart Therapeutics

32.39 Takeda

32.40 Zealand Pharma

