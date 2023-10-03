Global Peptone Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Biopharmaceutical Boom Drives Demand for Peptone in Fermentation Processes

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptone Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global peptone market is forecasted to reach a value of $210 million by 2028 from $166.12 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

The market's substantial growth is driven by its increasing significance in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, particularly in the realm of microbial culture media.

Peptone, a water-soluble protein partially derived from natural sources like animal tissues, casein, and soy, holds a pivotal role due to its nutrient-rich composition. It is a valuable ingredient in the formulation of microbial growth media, offering consistency and nutrient density essential for biotechnological applications, including bacterial fermentation processes and cell culture.

The analysis of the peptone market underscores its capability to provide vital nutrients such as nitrogen and vitamins, positioning it as a crucial component in microbial culture media. As biotechnological research gains momentum and the pharmaceutical industry expands, there is a burgeoning demand for top-quality microbial culture media, consequently driving the need for peptone.

The biopharmaceutical sector has experienced substantial growth, especially in the context of targeted therapies. Given peptone's significant role in fermentation processes vital for biopharmaceutical production, the sector's rise directly fuels the demand for peptone in the market.

Increased investments in research and development within the biotechnology field have led to a heightened demand for reliable and high-quality culture media components like peptone. Various entities, including universities, research institutions, and private enterprises, are actively seeking top-tier peptones to support their research endeavors.

In pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, peptone plays a vital role in vaccine production, enzyme production, and therapeutic protein production, contributing positively to the peptone market's growth. Its nutrient-rich profile is indispensable for facilitating optimal microbial growth, a critical aspect of these processes.

Peptone is also gaining traction in the food and beverage industry, primarily due to its potential in fermentative production and probiotic cultures. The increasing demand for fermented foods and probiotics further amplifies this trend. Additionally, the cosmetic industry is exploring peptone for its potential benefits in skincare formulations, particularly its protein-rich composition, which could prove advantageous for skin health.

The peptone market's future prospects appear promising, with potential expansions into emerging application areas and industries. Continuous research and development, coupled with innovations in production processes, are expected to solidify peptone's position not only in microbial culture media but also in broader domains.

The report delves into various aspects of the market, including market shares, plant operations, production capacities, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and other significant developments among the leading companies operating in the global peptone market.

Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Kerry, Inc.

Solabia Group

Global BioIngredients Inc.

Titan Biotech Limited

Biotecnica

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Research

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

