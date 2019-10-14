Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 18:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$371.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Normal Balloon Catheter, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$925.1 Million by the year 2025, Normal Balloon Catheter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Normal Balloon Catheter will reach a market size of US$52.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Biotronik SE & Co. KG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Spectranetics Corporation; Terumo Corporation
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon
Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
