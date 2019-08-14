Global Perforating Gun Industry
Aug 14, 2019, 09:15 ET
Perforating Gun market worldwide is projected to grow by US$191.9 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 3.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wireline Conveyed Casing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$134.3 Thousand by the year 2025, Wireline Conveyed Casing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Wireline Conveyed Casing will reach a market size of US$8.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$50.1 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, a GE company (USA); CJSC NTF PerfoTech (Russia); Core Laboratories (USA); DYNAenergetics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); FHE USA LLC (USA); Halliburton (USA); Hunting Plc (United Kingdom); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (USA); Oiltech Services Pte Ltd. (Singapore); Promperforator OOO (Russia); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd. (China); Tassaroli S.A. (Argentina); Weatherford International Ltd. (Switzerland); Yellow Jacket Oil Tool (USA)
PERFORATING GUN MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Perforating Gun Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Wireline Conveyed Casing (Gun Type) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Through Tubing Hollow Carrier (Gun Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Through Tubing Strip (Gun Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Tubing Conveyed Perforating (Gun Type) Market Share Shift by
Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
