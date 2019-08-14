Global Performance Analytics Industry
Performance Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 18.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799333/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$257.6 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$216.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$237.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$526.1 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adaptive Insights (USA); Optymyze (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); SAS Institute, Inc. (USA); ServiceNow, Inc. (USA); Siemens AG (Germany); Xactly Corporation (USA)
PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Performance Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Prescriptive Analytics (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Descriptive Analytics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Predictive Analytics (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Performance Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Performance Analytics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Performance Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Sales & Marketing Performance Analytics (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Sales & Marketing Performance Analytics (Application)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 6: Sales & Marketing Performance Analytics (Application) MARKET Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Financial Performance Analytics (Application) Global MARKET Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Financial Performance Analytics (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 9: Financial Performance Analytics (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Supply Chain Performance Analytics (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Supply Chain Performance Analytics (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Supply Chain Performance Analytics (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IT Operations Performance Analytics (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: IT Operations Performance Analytics (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 15: IT Operations Performance Analytics (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 19: Predictive Analytics (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Predictive Analytics (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Predictive Analytics (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Prescriptive Analytics (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Prescriptive Analytics (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Prescriptive Analytics (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Descriptive Analytics (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Descriptive Analytics (Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Descriptive Analytics (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 39: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Retail and E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Retail and E-Commerce (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Retail and E-Commerce (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Government & Defense (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Government & Defense (Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Government & Defense (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Manufacturing (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 50: Other Verticals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 51: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 54: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 57: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Performance Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Prescriptive Analytics (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Descriptive Analytics (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Predictive Analytics (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: United States Performance Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Performance Analytics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Performance Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Performance Analytics Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: United States Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Performance Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Performance Analytics Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 66: United States Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United States Performance Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Performance Analytics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 69: Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Performance Analytics Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 71: United States Performance Analytics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 72: United States Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Performance Analytics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Canadian Performance Analytics Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Performance Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Canadian Performance Analytics Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Performance Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Performance Analytics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 84: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Performance Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 86: Performance Analytics Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Canadian Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 88: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Performance Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Japanese Performance Analytics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Performance Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Japanese Market for Performance Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 92: Performance Analytics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Japanese Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Japanese Market for Performance Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the period 2018-2025
Table 95: Performance Analytics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Japanese Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Performance Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Japanese Performance Analytics Market in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 99: Performance Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Performance
Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Performance Analytics Market in Japan in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Japanese Performance Analytics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 103: Chinese Demand for Performance Analytics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Performance Analytics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Chinese Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Chinese Performance Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Performance Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Chinese Performance Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Chinese Performance Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Performance Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 111: Chinese Performance Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Chinese Demand for Performance Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Performance Analytics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 114: Chinese Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Performance Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 116: Chinese Performance Analytics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Performance Analytics Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Performance Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Prescriptive Analytics (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Descriptive Analytics (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Predictive Analytics (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (
in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning
in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 118: European Performance Analytics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 119: Performance Analytics Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: European Performance Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: European Performance Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Performance Analytics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: European Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: European Performance Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 125: Performance Analytics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: European Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: European Performance Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 128: Performance Analytics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: European Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: European Performance Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 131: Performance Analytics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: European Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: European Performance Analytics Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: European Performance Analytics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 135: Performance Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 136: Performance Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: French Performance Analytics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: French Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Performance Analytics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: French Performance Analytics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: French Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Performance Analytics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: French Performance Analytics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: French Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Performance Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 146: French Performance Analytics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 147: French Performance Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: French Performance Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 149: French Performance Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 150: French Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 151: Performance Analytics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: German Performance Analytics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Performance Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Performance Analytics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: German Performance Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: German Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Performance Analytics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: German Performance Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 159: German Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Performance Analytics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: German Performance Analytics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 162: Performance Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: German Performance Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 164: Performance Analytics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: German Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 166: Italian Demand for Performance Analytics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Performance Analytics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Italian Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Italian Performance Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Performance Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Italian Performance Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Italian Performance Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Performance Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 174: Italian Performance Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Italian Demand for Performance Analytics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Performance Analytics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 177: Italian Performance Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Performance Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 179: Italian Performance Analytics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 180: Performance Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 181: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Performance Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: United Kingdom Performance Analytics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Performance Analytics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: United Kingdom Market for Performance Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Performance Analytics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: United Kingdom Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: United Kingdom Market for Performance Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 188: Performance Analytics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: United Kingdom Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Performance Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: United Kingdom Performance Analytics Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 192: Performance Analytics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Performance Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 194: Performance Analytics Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 195: United Kingdom Performance Analytics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 196: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 203: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 206: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 210: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 211: Performance Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 214: Performance Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Performance Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 219: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Performance Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 221: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 222: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 223: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 224: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 225: Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 226: Rest of World Performance Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 227: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of World Performance Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of World Performance Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Rest of World Performance Analytics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 231: Performance Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 232: Rest of World Performance A
