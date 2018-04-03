Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Mobile Devices in Performance Review

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022" report
The global performance appraisal software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the performance appraisal software.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased dependency on internet. The increased use of the internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations is driving the growth of the market. Companies are offering storage services on cloud, leading to the storage of critical information on the internet. Many companies across the world are adopting fully digitized systems in their HR departments. Although online models have several benefits over traditional models, they are associated with security threats.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of cloud computing services. The introduction of cloud computing has improved and simplified the capabilities of performance appraisal software. Cloud computing provides central administration and control of all resources and HR-related activities. Cloud computing eliminates the need for users to update and maintain their IT infrastructure. Services and maintenance are provided by the vendors that offered the performance appraisal software. Users do not have to install additional software to access applications and services. Service level agreements (SLAs) ensure the reliable delivery, management, and maintenance of service.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of open-source performance appraisal software. The availability of several open-source performance appraisal software is a major challenge for the growth of the global performance appraisal software market. For instance, HRtrack and Sleekr provide organizations free access to performance appraisal tools. Moreover, the global performance appraisal software market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of performance appraisal tools and applications, which are economical solutions for organizations with limited resources and expertise.
Key vendors
- Oracle
- Saba Software
- SAP SuccessFactors
- SumTotal System
- Ultimate Software
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
- Segmentation by deployment model
- Comparison by deployment model
- Global cloud-based performance appraisal software market 2017-2022
- Global on-premises performance appraisal software market 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment model
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Performance appraisal software market in Americas 2017-2022
- Performance appraisal software market in EMEA 2017-2022
- Performance appraisal software market in APAC 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of cloud computing services
- Increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics
- Proliferation of mobile devices in performance review
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
- Key vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Oracle
- Saba Software
- SAP SuccessFactors
- SumTotal System
- Ultimate Software
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzjk28/global?w=5
