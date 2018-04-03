Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Mobile Devices in Performance Review

The global performance appraisal software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Performance Appraisal Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the performance appraisal software.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased dependency on internet. The increased use of the internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations is driving the growth of the market. Companies are offering storage services on cloud, leading to the storage of critical information on the internet. Many companies across the world are adopting fully digitized systems in their HR departments. Although online models have several benefits over traditional models, they are associated with security threats.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of cloud computing services. The introduction of cloud computing has improved and simplified the capabilities of performance appraisal software. Cloud computing provides central administration and control of all resources and HR-related activities. Cloud computing eliminates the need for users to update and maintain their IT infrastructure. Services and maintenance are provided by the vendors that offered the performance appraisal software. Users do not have to install additional software to access applications and services. Service level agreements (SLAs) ensure the reliable delivery, management, and maintenance of service.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of open-source performance appraisal software. The availability of several open-source performance appraisal software is a major challenge for the growth of the global performance appraisal software market. For instance, HRtrack and Sleekr provide organizations free access to performance appraisal tools. Moreover, the global performance appraisal software market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of performance appraisal tools and applications, which are economical solutions for organizations with limited resources and expertise.

Key vendors

Oracle

Saba Software

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal System

Ultimate Software

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Segmentation by deployment model

Comparison by deployment model

Global cloud-based performance appraisal software market 2017-2022

Global on-premises performance appraisal software market 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment model

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Performance appraisal software market in Americas 2017-2022

Performance appraisal software market in EMEA 2017-2022

Performance appraisal software market in APAC 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of cloud computing services

Increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics

Proliferation of mobile devices in performance review

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Key vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Oracle

Saba Software

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal System

Ultimate Software



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzjk28/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-performance-appraisal-software-market-2018-2022---proliferation-of-mobile-devices-in-performance-review-300623279.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

