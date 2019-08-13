Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market - By Vertical, By Component, By Deployment and By Geography - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perimeter intrusion detection system market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

The market for perimeter intrusion detection system is driven by the increasing demand for remote access surveillance. Several industries are investing in a perimeter intrusion detection system embedded with features such as video analytics to protect critical infrastructure such as nuclear weapon stations. However, the integration of perimeter intrusion detection systems with the existing infrastructure and increasing false incidents are hampering the market growth.



The implementation of perimeter intrusion detection system is anticipated to grow further, owing to the increasing spending on protecting critical infrastructure by enterprises and government. Furthermore, the increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration along with the increasing government regulations on perimeter security will further boost the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection system market.



According to the perimeter intrusion detection system industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global perimeter intrusion detection system market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and RoW. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors, the adoption of the perimeter intrusion detection system is highest in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing initiatives and government regulations for increasing perimeter security. RoW is also expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing initiatives for securing critical infrastructure.



Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global perimeter intrusion detection system market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market, and as a result, the perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years.



The key players in the perimeter intrusion detection system market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Some of the Key Vendors included:

Anixter International

Honeywell

Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Senstar Corporation

DeTekion Security Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Restraints

4.5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 PIDS Market By Vertical - Market Size & Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Government

5.1.2 Military and Defense

5.1.3 Critical Infrastructure

5.1.4 Others



6 PIDS Market By Component - Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Camera

6.2.2 Sensors

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Managed Services

6.4.2 Professional Services



7 PIDS Market By Deployment - Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Barrier-mounted

7.3 Ground-based

7.4 Free-standing

7.5 Rapidly Deployable



8 PIDS Market By Region - Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 RoE

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 RoAPAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 MEA

8.5.2 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Axis Communications AB

10.2 CIAS Elettronica

10.3 DeTekion Security Systems

10.4 Fiber SenSys

10.5 FLIR Systems

10.6 Future Fibre Technologies

10.7 Harper Chalice Group

10.8 Honeywell

10.9 Jacksons Fencing

10.10 Johnson Controls

10.11 RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

10.12 Schneider Electric

10.13 Senstar Corporation

10.14 SORHEA

10.15 Southwest Microwave

10.16 Tyco International PLC

10.17 UTC Climate, Controls & Security

10.18 Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited

10.19 Anixter International Inc.



11 Companies to Watch for



