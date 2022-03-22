What's New for 2022?

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 5053

Companies: 295 - Players covered include Advanced Perimeter Systems; Anixter International Inc; Axis Communications AB; Cias Elettronica Srl; Detection Technologies Limited; DeTekion Security Systems, Inc; D-Fence Electronic Fencing and Security Systems LTD; Fiber SenSys, Inc; Flir Systems; Future Fibre Technologies; Godrej Security Solutions; Harper Chalice; Heras; Honeywell International Inc; Jacksons Fencing; Johnson Controls International plc; PureTech Systems Inc; Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems; Senstar Corporation; SightLogix, Inc; Sorhea; Southwest Microwave, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (Open Area, Fence Mounted, Buried); Vertical (Critical Infrastructure, Commercial, Industrial, Government, Military & Defense, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2026

Perimeter intrusion detection systems represent the foremost like of defense for critical facilities or sites, aligning with the unending pursuit to protect the critical infrastructure from physical attacks, intrusions or thefts. These systems are intended to monitor perimeter of a property to detect and prevent any unauthorized access. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are witnessing increasing demand from various verticals such as electric utilities, logistics, and industrial & commercial facilities due to the pressing need to secure critical infrastructure along with other sites. The construction industry is a major end-user of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems. Growing number of buildings constructed tends to increase volume of installations of these systems as part of mandatory building security and surveillance regulations. Industrial and commercial verticals are increasingly investing in video surveillance-enabled perimeter intrusion detection systems. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are also finding increasing acceptance across national borders, government facilities, correctional facilities, industrial plants and military & defense. Fueled by robust demand and the need for high security, the global market for perimeter intrusion detection systems is poised to experience a steady and healthy growth over the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.7% CAGR to reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.75% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market growth owing to extensive adoption of perimeter intrusion detection systems in the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit substantial growth in the coming years as a result of infrastructure development, government regulations and rising requirement of perimeter security. More

