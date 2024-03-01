Global Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics Report 2024: Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030 with Peripheral Stents Accounting for $1.7 Billion

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Peripheral Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PAD - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

PAD Statistics

Critical Limb Ischemia - An Insight

High Costs - A Cause of Concern

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging - A Key Driver

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: Key Market Opportunity for PAD Therapeutics

