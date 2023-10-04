Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Research Report 2023: R&D Revolution - PBMCs Paving the Way for Medical Breakthroughs

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product, By Application, By Techniques, By Source, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market was valued at USD 235.68 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2023-2028 owing to the rising rate in the number of cell therapies, high demand of research, and development for toxicology testing and reaction mechanism of the compound responsible for new and stable development of products.

For instance, in June 2023, a study published in the National Library of Medicine assessed the immune response of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) that were infected in vitro with the Colombian strain (Col) of Trypanosoma cruzi and treated with Benzonidazole.



PBMCs are widely used in various research applications, including immunology, cell therapy, vaccine development, and drug discovery. They provide valuable insights into immune responses, allow researchers to study various immune cell populations, and serve as a source of cells for cell-based therapies. PBMCs can be isolated from peripheral blood using techniques such as density gradient centrifugation or specialized cell separation methods.



Additionally, the rise in number of cell therapies, expansion in research & development schemes, increasing focus of key players on R&D in peripheral blood mononuclear cells, increasing focus on regenerative medicine, as well as an increase in demand for cell operations among the population, increasing investigation of various aspects of immunology, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, transplantation, and vaccine development are projected to provide market players with lucrative prospects in the future.

Advancements in Toxicology Research

The growth of the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) industry is fueled by increasing customer awareness and a rising preference for antibody development. PBMCs play a vital role in biology, pathology, clinical research, and the study of diseases, immunology, and vaccine development. Notably, clinical trials involving PBMCs have surpassed 972 studies, underscoring their significance.

PBMCs provide valuable insights into the effects of potential medication on individuals, particularly their immune systems. Toxicity affecting PBMCs can lead to severe, even fatal, side effects, including immune system suppression and poisoning. Toxicology research is dedicated to evaluating the adverse effects of chemicals, drugs, and environmental factors on living organisms.

In immunotoxicity studies, PBMCs are pivotal for assessing the impact of substances on the immune system. Researchers expose PBMCs to various compounds, analyzing immune responses and identifying immunotoxic effects, including changes in immune cell populations, cytokine production, and immune function. As demand for PBMCs in immunotoxicity research grows, the global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market continues to expand.

Rising Significance of PBMCs in Cell Therapy

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) are gaining prominence in cell and gene therapy, offering an alternative to traditional regenerative medicines with fewer side effects. In regions like North America and Europe, PBMCs are integral to cell therapies for human well-being.

Awareness is growing about the utility of PBMCs in various treatments, including acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart failure, spinal cord injury, stroke, and wound healing. Successful pre-clinical studies using apoptotic PBMCs' secretome indicate significant market growth potential.

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports approximately 37,300 new cases of HPV+ tumors annually in the U.S., making up 3% of women's malignancies and 2% of men's cancers. With increasing HPV prevalence, companies are focusing on therapy and drug development for the U.S. market, with PBMCs serving as a valuable source of immune cells for cell therapy.

PBMCs encompass various immune cells, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer (NK) cells, all critical for immune responses and disease targeting. These cells provide a versatile resource for different cell therapy approaches.

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), a cell therapy involving immune cell transfer to target diseases like cancer, often starts with PBMCs for isolating and expanding specific T cell subsets. These cells are essential for ACT therapies, supporting market growth.

Increased Investment in R&D for Human Well-Being

The market's growth is driven by rapid advancements in research and development (R&D), leading to novel cell/gene therapies, medications, and products for treating fatal diseases.

PBMCs offer a practical means of obtaining immune proteins from routinely collected blood samples, addressing the analytical challenges posed by highly abundant proteins in native human plasma. Governments worldwide are providing funding for ongoing PBMC research to boost healthcare sector growth.

Moreover, growing awareness of PBMCs' potential in disease research has spurred increased R&D activities, boosting the PBMCs market. PBMCs play a crucial role in early-stage research, assessing the efficacy and safety of potential drug candidates.

As a human-relevant model for studying immune responses and the effects of new compounds on immune cells, PBMCs are increasingly valued in drug discovery. This awareness has fueled demand, driving market growth.

The therapeutic potential of cell-based therapies has been rapidly recognized, with PBMCs playing a pivotal role in their development and manufacturing. Collaborative efforts between academic institutions, research organizations, and the biopharmaceutical industry have contributed to knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and funding initiatives centered on PBMC application in various research areas. This growing awareness and collaborative R&D efforts positively impact the global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market's growth.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global peripheral blood mononuclear cells market.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Corning Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

ABCAM

Biolegend Inc

ZEN-Bio Inc

DAPCEL, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

iXCells Biotechnologies USA , LLC

, LLC Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

StemExpress, LLC

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

REPROCELL Inc.

Cytologics LLC

BioIVT LLC

Biopredic International

Cell Applications, Inc.

Report Scope:

Voice of Customer

By Type of Product

By Type of Technique

Type of Application for Which PBMCs Are Used

Factors Driving Market Growth

Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Product:

Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC

Cultured or Fresh PBMC

Others

Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Application:

Immunology

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Others

Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Techniques:

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Leukapheresis

Others

Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Source:

Human

Animal

Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luh8hf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets