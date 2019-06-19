Global Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market to 2026 - Celgene Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 19,950 incident cases of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 23,880 incident cases by 2026.

It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were in males in 2017.

The incidence of PTCL is highest among older individuals aged 60+ years. The approved drugs in the PTCL space focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the intravenous and oral routes.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for PTCL are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in the pipeline for PTCL focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered intravenously, with a smaller number being tested in oral formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the PTCL space comprise topline Phase II trial results for Darzalex and Zinapar. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 10.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 57.6%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 14 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving PTCL drugs during 2013-18. The $190m exclusive licensing agreement signed in October 2017 between Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of Karyopharm's selinexor and KPT-8602 in South Korea , Hong Kong , Taiwan , Japan , and ASEAN countries was the largest deal during the period.

exclusive licensing agreement signed in between Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of Karyopharm's selinexor and KPT-8602 in , , , , and ASEAN countries was the largest deal during the period. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for PTCL have been in the early and midphases of development, with 93% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 7% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of PTCL clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the PTCL space is dominated by completed trials. Celgene has the highest number of completed clinical trials for PTCL, with nine trials.

Celgene leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for PTCL, followed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

