Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Poised for Robust Growth at a CAGR of ~6% Through 2032 as Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments Surges | DelveInsight

The global peripheral vascular devices market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population. Advances in minimally invasive technologies are increasing the adoption of stents, angioplasty balloons, and atherectomy devices. Growing healthcare investment in emerging economies is also expanding market opportunities. Additionally, a shift toward outpatient and image-guided procedures continues to support market expansion.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Summary

2024 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size: USD 9.8 Billion

2032 Projected Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size: USD 15.5 Billion

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 6%

Largest Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: North America

Largest Product Type Segment: Angioplasty Stents Category

Key Companies in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Vascular Disorders: A growing global burden of lifestyle-related conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and smoking, has led to a significant rise in peripheral artery disease.

A growing global burden of lifestyle-related conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and smoking, has led to a significant rise in peripheral artery disease. Aging Population: Older adults are at higher risk for vascular diseases due to reduced vascular elasticity and increased plaque buildup. The rapidly aging population worldwide significantly drives the adoption of stents, angioplasty balloons, atherectomy devices, and other minimally invasive solutions.

Older adults are at higher risk for vascular diseases due to reduced vascular elasticity and increased plaque buildup. The rapidly aging population worldwide significantly drives the adoption of stents, angioplasty balloons, atherectomy devices, and other minimally invasive solutions. Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Endovascular Procedures: Healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing minimally invasive interventions due to faster recovery, reduced hospital stays, and lower complication rates. This shift has increased the use of stent grafts, angioplasty balloons, peripheral stents, and other endovascular tools.

Healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing minimally invasive interventions due to faster recovery, reduced hospital stays, and lower complication rates. This shift has increased the use of stent grafts, angioplasty balloons, peripheral stents, and other endovascular tools. Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure: Higher spending on healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, has increased access to advanced vascular treatments.

Higher spending on healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, has increased access to advanced vascular treatments. Growing Awareness and Screening Programs: Public health campaigns and improved diagnostic tools have increased early detection of peripheral vascular disorders. Early diagnosis often leads to more therapeutic interventions, boosting device adoption.

Public health campaigns and improved diagnostic tools have increased early detection of peripheral vascular disorders. Early diagnosis often leads to more therapeutic interventions, boosting device adoption. Growing Adoption in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): The migration of vascular procedures from hospitals to ASCs is boosting procedure numbers due to lower cost, faster turnaround, and improved accessibility. This shift enables high patient throughput and drives more routine use of peripheral vascular devices.

The migration of vascular procedures from hospitals to ASCs is boosting procedure numbers due to lower cost, faster turnaround, and improved accessibility. This shift enables high patient throughput and drives more routine use of peripheral vascular devices. Favorable Reimbursement Policies in Many Regions: Improved insurance coverage and reimbursement mechanisms in several healthcare systems encourage the use of advanced peripheral vascular treatments, enabling market growth.

Regional Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Insights

North America

North America is expected to lead the global peripheral vascular devices market in 2024, accounting for roughly 41% of the total share.

This strong position is anticipated to persist, with the region likely to capture nearly half of the market, driven by several key factors.

The rising incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), linked to an aging population and increasing rates of diabetes and obesity, continues to generate substantial, long-term demand for advanced therapeutic solutions.

Additionally, the region's highly developed healthcare system reinforces its dominant role. North America hosts a large network of cutting-edge hospitals and specialized ambulatory surgical centers, all well-equipped with modern technologies that support the extensive use of minimally invasive procedures.

Europe

The European market for peripheral vascular devices is expanding rapidly, fueled by a combination of an aging population, increasing cases of chronic illnesses, and a growing shift toward minimally invasive procedures.

Rising incidences of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are key drivers, contributing to a consistently growing number of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular conditions.

To meet this rising demand, healthcare providers across Europe are increasingly turning to advanced endovascular treatments, which are preferred over traditional open surgeries because they cause less trauma, reduce hospital stays, and support quicker recovery times.

Aisa-Pacific

The Asia–Pacific region is quickly becoming one of the fastest-expanding and most attractive markets for peripheral vascular devices.

Although its total market share still falls behind that of North America and Europe, the pace of its expansion is unmistakable, fueled by distinct demographic, economic, and healthcare developments.

A major driver for this growth is the rising burden of chronic illnesses. With a large and aging population, combined with lifestyle changes, the region is seeing sharp increases in conditions that elevate the risk of peripheral artery disease (PAD), such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.

This shift in disease patterns is generating exceptional demand for vascular interventions, particularly in populous nations like China and India, which are projected to drive much of the region's future growth.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

In June 2025, InspireMD announced that its CGuard® Prime Embolic Prevention System (EPS) received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for use in stroke prevention.

announced that its CGuard® Prime Embolic Prevention System (EPS) received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for use in stroke prevention. In May 2025, Terumo Interventional Systems announced the early U.S. commercial availability of its FDA-approved ROADSAVER™ Carotid Stent System, designed for use with the Nanoparasol® Embolic Protection System.

announced the early U.S. commercial availability of its FDA-approved ROADSAVER™ Carotid Stent System, designed for use with the Nanoparasol® Embolic Protection System. In March 2025, Boston Scientific launched an updated FilterWire EZ embolic protection system in select European markets. The system features a wire with a 110-micron-pore filter at its tip, designed to capture embolic material while maintaining blood flow and reliably conforming to the artery walls.

launched an updated FilterWire EZ embolic protection system in select European markets. The system features a wire with a 110-micron-pore filter at its tip, designed to capture embolic material while maintaining blood flow and reliably conforming to the artery walls. In February 2025, Stryker completed the acquisition of Inari Medical, Inc., significantly strengthening its position in the thrombectomy market. Inari's product portfolio, including the FlowTriever® System for pulmonary embolism and the ClotTriever® System for peripheral vessel thrombectomy, is highly complementary to Stryker's existing Neurovascular business.

completed the acquisition of Inari Medical, Inc., significantly strengthening its position in the thrombectomy market. Inari's product portfolio, including the FlowTriever® System for pulmonary embolism and the ClotTriever® System for peripheral vessel thrombectomy, is highly complementary to Stryker's existing Neurovascular business. In February 2025, the Tendvia™ Pulmonary Artery Thrombectomy System from Shanghai Tendfo Medical Device Co., Ltd. received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The device is indicated for transcatheter thrombectomy in patients with acute high-risk or intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism, offering a minimally invasive treatment option for these critical conditions.

What are Peripheral Vascular Devices?

Peripheral vascular devices are medical tools and implants used to diagnose, treat, and manage conditions that affect the blood vessels outside the heart and brain, such as those in the arms, legs, and abdomen. These devices help restore proper blood flow, remove blockages, and support weakened vessels. Common examples include stents, catheters, angioplasty balloons, vascular grafts, and filters. They are widely used in procedures for peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), aneurysms, and other circulatory disorders. By improving circulation and preventing complications, peripheral vascular devices play a crucial role in maintaining vascular health and enhancing patient outcomes.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market CAGR ~6% Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 15.5 Billion Key Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Assessment

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters [Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, and Scoring Balloon Catheter], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare-Metal Stents, and Expandable Stents], Plaque Modification Devices [Atherectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Vena cava Filters [Retrievable and Permanent], and Others

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters [Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, and Scoring Balloon Catheter], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare-Metal Stents, and Expandable Stents], Plaque Modification Devices [Atherectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Vena cava Filters [Retrievable and Permanent], and Others

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Centers, and Others

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

