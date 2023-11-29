DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global peripheral vascular device market achieved a valuation of $12.9 billion, with an anticipated growth rate of 4.4% over the forecast period, reaching over $17.4 billion.

This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 60 peripheral vascular companies globally, utilizing a comprehensive methodology to gain insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and to craft accurate forecasts.

While this MedSuite report presents a comprehensive view of the peripheral vascular market, each market segment is also available as individual MedCore reports. This flexibility allows you to access precisely the market research that aligns with your specific needs.

Global Peripheral Vascular Market Insights

An emerging trend in the peripheral vascular (PV) market revolves around the increasing adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and minimally invasive techniques for PV procedures. These advancements involve the utilization of catheter-based treatments and a range of devices, including Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), atherectomy devices, and stent grafts.

These cutting-edge technologies offer numerous benefits compared to traditional surgical methods, including shorter recovery periods, reduced patient discomfort, and improved clinical outcomes. With ongoing investments from both medical device firms and healthcare providers in novel technologies and strategies, the PV market is poised for further evolution, with a heightened focus on patient outcomes, cost-efficiency, and innovation.

Global Peripheral Vascular Market Share Insights

In 2023, Medtronic maintained its global market leadership, dominating the stent graft market and showcasing excellence in Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), CTO devices, and embolic protection devices. With an extensive product portfolio, Medtronic held substantial shares in high-value markets, strategically bundling products to enhance its overall market presence. Notable offerings included Admiral IN.PACTT DCBs, as well as the EndurantT and ValiantT stent grafts, while other stents and PTA balloons significantly contributed to its revenue.

W.L. Gore emerged as a key player in the stent, surgical graft, and stent graft markets in 2023, securing a leading position in high-value peripheral vascular segments. The company's expanding device portfolio, especially with the introduction of the ACTIVE CONTROL release, is poised to increase its market share over the forecast period.

Following its merger with BTG in 2019, Boston Scientific claimed the third position globally. Strengthening its venous treatment and transcatheter embolization portfolios, the company secured top positions in these markets. With a comprehensive portfolio for treating venous diseases, Boston Scientific is anticipated to gain market share in the total peripheral vascular market over time.

Market Segmentation Summary

While this global report suite contains all global ophthalmic device market data, each of the market segments is also available as a stand-alone report, MedCore. This allows you to get access to only the infusion therapy market research that you need.

Data Types Included

Procedure Numbers, Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Peripheral Vascular Stent Market - Includes:

Procedures: Arterial Stents (Bare-Metal Stents, Covered Stents, and Drug-Eluting Stents), Venous Stents

Market Segments: Arterial Stents (Bare-Metal Stents, Covered Stents, and Drug-Eluting Stents), and Venous Stents.

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Market - Includes:

Procedures: PTA Balloon Procedures

Market Segments: Standard PTA Balloon Catheters, High-Pressure PTA Balloon Catheters, Large PTA Balloon Catheter, Small PTA Balloon Catheter, and Specialty PTA Balloon Catheters.

Drug-Coated Balloon Market - Includes:

Procedures: Drug-Coated Balloon Procedures

Market Segments: Drug-Coated Balloons

Atherectomy Device Market - Includes:

Procedures: Atherectomy Procedures

Market Segments: Laser Atherectomy Devices and Mechanical Atherectomy Devices

Intravascular Lithotripsy Market - Includes:

Procedures: Intravascular Lithotripsy Procedures

Market Segments: Intravascular Lithotripsy

Chronic Total Occlusion Device Market - Includes:

Procedures: Re-Entry Procedures and Recanalization Procedures

Market Segments: Re-Entry Devices and Recanalization Devices

Surgical Graft Market - Includes:

Procedures: Lower-limb surgical Graft, Aorta Repair Surgical Graft, and Extra-Anatomical Bypass Surgical Graft Procedures.

Market Segments: Lower-limb surgical Grafts, Aorta Repair Surgical Grafts, Extra-Anatomical Bypass Surgical Grafts.

Stent Graft Market - Includes:

Procedures: AAA Stent Graft, Fenestrated Stent Graft, TAA Stent Graft Procedures.

Market Segments: AAA Stent Grafts, Fenestrated Stent Grafts, TAA Stent Grafts.

Embolic Protection Device Market - Includes:

Procedures: Embolic Protection Device Procedures

Market Segments: Carotid Embolic Protection Devices, Renal Embolic Protection Devices, and Lower-Limb Embolic Protection Devices.

Peripheral Thrombus Management Market - Includes:

Procedures: Peripheral Thrombus Management Procedures

Market Segments: Traditional Thrombectomy Devices, and Pharmacomechanical Thrombectomy Devices.

Carotid Shunt Market - Includes:

Procedures: Carotid Endarterectomy Procedures

Market Segments: Carotid Shunts.

Diagnostic and Interventional Catheter Market - Includes:

Market Segments: Diagnostic Catheters (Standard and Hydrophilic), and Support Catheters.

Diagnostic and Interventional Guidewire Market - Includes:

Market Segments: Standard Guidewires and Hydrophilic Guidewires.

Vascular Closure Device Market - Includes:

Procedures: Invasive VCD and Non-Invasive VCD.

Market Segments: Invasive VCD (Small-Bore and Large-Bore Invasive VCDs) and Non-Invasive VCDs.

Transcatheter Embolization Market - Includes:

Procedures: Particle Embolization and Coil Embolization.

Market Segments: Particle Embolization (PVA Particles, Drug-Eluting Particles, Radioactive Particles, Microspheres) and Coil Embolization.

Peripheral Intravenous Ultrasound Market - Includes:

Procedures: Peripheral IVUS Procedures

Market Segments: Peripheral IVUS.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aachen Resonance GmbH

Abbott Vascular

Acandis GmbH

ACIST Medical

Acrostak

Affluent Medical

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical

Asahi Intecc

Avimedica

Avinger

B. Braun

Becton Dickinson

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Biotronik

Biovic

Blockade Medical

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Cardionovum GmbH

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiva

Celenova Biosciences Inc

Concept Medical

Contego Medical

Control Medical Technology

Cook Medical

Endospan

Eurocor

Infraredx Inc.

InSeal Medical

Jotec

LeMaitre Vascular

Maquet

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

MiCroPort

Natec Medical Ltd.

Nordion

Optimed

Oscor Inc.

Penumbra

Philips

plus Medica

Ra Medical

Rafael Medical Technologies

Reva Medical

Rex Medical

Scitech Medical

Shockwave Medical

Sirtex

SoundBite Medical Solutions

Straub Medical

Teleflex

Terumo

Theragenics

Varian Medical Systems

Vascular Flow Technologies

Vascular Solutions

Vasorum

Vivasure Medical

W.L. Gore

Walk Vascular

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhba8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets