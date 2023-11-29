Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030

The "Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global peripheral vascular device market achieved a valuation of $12.9 billion, with an anticipated growth rate of 4.4% over the forecast period, reaching over $17.4 billion.

This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 60 peripheral vascular companies globally, utilizing a comprehensive methodology to gain insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and to craft accurate forecasts.

While this MedSuite report presents a comprehensive view of the peripheral vascular market, each market segment is also available as individual MedCore reports. This flexibility allows you to access precisely the market research that aligns with your specific needs.

Global Peripheral Vascular Market Insights

An emerging trend in the peripheral vascular (PV) market revolves around the increasing adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and minimally invasive techniques for PV procedures. These advancements involve the utilization of catheter-based treatments and a range of devices, including Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), atherectomy devices, and stent grafts.

These cutting-edge technologies offer numerous benefits compared to traditional surgical methods, including shorter recovery periods, reduced patient discomfort, and improved clinical outcomes. With ongoing investments from both medical device firms and healthcare providers in novel technologies and strategies, the PV market is poised for further evolution, with a heightened focus on patient outcomes, cost-efficiency, and innovation.

Global Peripheral Vascular Market Share Insights

In 2023, Medtronic maintained its global market leadership, dominating the stent graft market and showcasing excellence in Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), CTO devices, and embolic protection devices. With an extensive product portfolio, Medtronic held substantial shares in high-value markets, strategically bundling products to enhance its overall market presence. Notable offerings included Admiral IN.PACTT DCBs, as well as the EndurantT and ValiantT stent grafts, while other stents and PTA balloons significantly contributed to its revenue.

W.L. Gore emerged as a key player in the stent, surgical graft, and stent graft markets in 2023, securing a leading position in high-value peripheral vascular segments. The company's expanding device portfolio, especially with the introduction of the ACTIVE CONTROL release, is poised to increase its market share over the forecast period.

Following its merger with BTG in 2019, Boston Scientific claimed the third position globally. Strengthening its venous treatment and transcatheter embolization portfolios, the company secured top positions in these markets. With a comprehensive portfolio for treating venous diseases, Boston Scientific is anticipated to gain market share in the total peripheral vascular market over time.

Market Segmentation Summary

While this global report suite contains all global ophthalmic device market data, each of the market segments is also available as a stand-alone report, MedCore. This allows you to get access to only the infusion therapy market research that you need.

Data Types Included

  • Procedure Numbers, Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • COVID-19 Impact
  • Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Peripheral Vascular Stent Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Arterial Stents (Bare-Metal Stents, Covered Stents, and Drug-Eluting Stents), Venous Stents
  • Market Segments: Arterial Stents (Bare-Metal Stents, Covered Stents, and Drug-Eluting Stents), and Venous Stents.

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: PTA Balloon Procedures
  • Market Segments: Standard PTA Balloon Catheters, High-Pressure PTA Balloon Catheters, Large PTA Balloon Catheter, Small PTA Balloon Catheter, and Specialty PTA Balloon Catheters.

Drug-Coated Balloon Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Drug-Coated Balloon Procedures
  • Market Segments: Drug-Coated Balloons

Atherectomy Device Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Atherectomy Procedures
  • Market Segments: Laser Atherectomy Devices and Mechanical Atherectomy Devices

Intravascular Lithotripsy Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Intravascular Lithotripsy Procedures
  • Market Segments: Intravascular Lithotripsy

Chronic Total Occlusion Device Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Re-Entry Procedures and Recanalization Procedures
  • Market Segments: Re-Entry Devices and Recanalization Devices

Surgical Graft Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Lower-limb surgical Graft, Aorta Repair Surgical Graft, and Extra-Anatomical Bypass Surgical Graft Procedures.
  • Market Segments: Lower-limb surgical Grafts, Aorta Repair Surgical Grafts, Extra-Anatomical Bypass Surgical Grafts.

Stent Graft Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: AAA Stent Graft, Fenestrated Stent Graft, TAA Stent Graft Procedures.
  • Market Segments: AAA Stent Grafts, Fenestrated Stent Grafts, TAA Stent Grafts.

Embolic Protection Device Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Embolic Protection Device Procedures
  • Market Segments: Carotid Embolic Protection Devices, Renal Embolic Protection Devices, and Lower-Limb Embolic Protection Devices.

Peripheral Thrombus Management Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Peripheral Thrombus Management Procedures
  • Market Segments: Traditional Thrombectomy Devices, and Pharmacomechanical Thrombectomy Devices.

Carotid Shunt Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Carotid Endarterectomy Procedures
  • Market Segments: Carotid Shunts.

Diagnostic and Interventional Catheter Market - Includes:

  • Market Segments: Diagnostic Catheters (Standard and Hydrophilic), and Support Catheters.

Diagnostic and Interventional Guidewire Market - Includes:

  • Market Segments: Standard Guidewires and Hydrophilic Guidewires.

Vascular Closure Device Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Invasive VCD and Non-Invasive VCD.
  • Market Segments: Invasive VCD (Small-Bore and Large-Bore Invasive VCDs) and Non-Invasive VCDs.

Transcatheter Embolization Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Particle Embolization and Coil Embolization.
  • Market Segments: Particle Embolization (PVA Particles, Drug-Eluting Particles, Radioactive Particles, Microspheres) and Coil Embolization.

Peripheral Intravenous Ultrasound Market - Includes:

  • Procedures: Peripheral IVUS Procedures
  • Market Segments: Peripheral IVUS.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aachen Resonance GmbH
  • Abbott Vascular
  • Acandis GmbH
  • ACIST Medical
  • Acrostak
  • Affluent Medical
  • AngioDynamics
  • Argon Medical
  • Asahi Intecc
  • Avimedica
  • Avinger
  • B. Braun
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Biosensors International Group Ltd.
  • Biotronik
  • Biovic
  • Blockade Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cardinal Health
  • Cardionovum GmbH
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  • Cardiva
  • Celenova Biosciences Inc
  • Concept Medical
  • Contego Medical
  • Control Medical Technology
  • Cook Medical
  • Endospan
  • Eurocor
  • Infraredx Inc.
  • InSeal Medical
  • Jotec
  • LeMaitre Vascular
  • Maquet
  • Medtronic
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • MiCroPort
  • Natec Medical Ltd.
  • Nordion
  • Optimed
  • Oscor Inc.
  • Penumbra
  • Philips
  • plus Medica
  • Ra Medical
  • Rafael Medical Technologies
  • Reva Medical
  • Rex Medical
  • Scitech Medical
  • Shockwave Medical
  • Sirtex
  • SoundBite Medical Solutions
  • Straub Medical
  • Teleflex
  • Terumo
  • Theragenics
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Vascular Flow Technologies
  • Vascular Solutions
  • Vasorum
  • Vivasure Medical
  • W.L. Gore
  • Walk Vascular

News Releases in Similar Topics

