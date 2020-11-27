Global Perishable Cargo Specialist Unveils UK Border Control Solution to Speed Up Import Operations Extending Product Shelf Life by Up to Two Days

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PML, the global perishable cargo specialist is partnering with transport and logistics company FreshLinc to operate an HMRC / DEFRA approved Border Control Post (BCP) and ERT (bonded warehouse) facility at Fresh Linc's Spalding HQ, enabling a speedier movement of product from the ports and extending shelf life by up to 48 hours.

Perishable Movements Limited, global perishable cargo specialist unveils UK border control solution to speed up import operations Perishable Movements Limited, global perishable cargo specialist unveils UK border control solution to speed up import operations

"This venture will enable us to move product much faster from the ports, cut down on wasted journeys and should ultimately deliver a minimum of 24-48 hours additional shelf life on all our customers' products. Our priority is to guarantee the safe and timely transfer of goods, ensuring that there are no breaks in the cold chain. By creating a remote BCP, we are no longer constrained by the issues at the ports and PML is able to operate and manage its own facility," commented Perishable Movements Limited Sales Director, Nick Finbow.

The BCP which has been in development for the last four months, will be effective from 1st January 2021 and represents a £400,000 investment. This includes the creation of a purpose-built 10,000 sq ft warehouse with the ability to store 330 pallets; dedicated inspection areas for customs and DEFRA and the training of four new dedicated staff to run the 24-hour operation.

The decision to set up a BCP away from the ports – Spalding is within easy reach of both Dover and Southampton docks – is in direct response to the ongoing delays and excessive queues which currently impede the onward movement of freight. The imperative to take action is amplified given the specialist and sensitive nature of PML's cargo – the majority of consignments require temperature-controlled conditions – and the anticipated further disruptions likely to be caused post Brexit.

The long-standing and trusted working relationship between the two companies has enabled a seamless journey from the inception of the idea to create a dedicated BCP at FreshLinc's 70,000 sq ft site, to completion of all the works required to meet the demanding criteria as defined by HMRC and DEFRA.

"This is a great opportunity for us to work with PML to maintain the continuation of the food supply chain especially against the backdrop of the uncertain times we are now facing as a result of the challenges posed by Brexit and the coronavirus. The BCP is a perfect example of two like-minded businesses coming together to provide an innovative solution to an industry problem," commented Lee Juniper, Operations Director at FreshLinc.

Media Contact:

Carla Wessel

+441227700175

[email protected]

SOURCE Perishable Movements Limited