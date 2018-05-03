Global Perlite and Vermiculite Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Market Volume Predictions and Price Trends

The report presents a thorough study of perlite and vermiculite, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing perlite and vermiculite worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.



Each country's market overview covers the following: perlite and vermiculite production in the country, major manufacturers, perlite and vermiculite consumption, perlite and vermiculite trade.



The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including perlite and vermiculite market volume predictions and prices trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about perlite and vermiculite

1.2. Perlite and vermiculite market trends

Resources globally

Production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Perlite and vermiculite prices



2. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Bulgaria

2.2. Greece

2.3. Hungary

2.4. Italy

2.5. Slovakia



3. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Armenia

3.2. Georgia

3.3. Russia



4. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. Philippines



5. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. USA



6. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico



7. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Egypt

7.2. Iran

7.3. South Africa

7.4. Turkey

7.5. Uganda

7.6. Zimbabwe



8. PERLITE AND VERMICULITE INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2020

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



