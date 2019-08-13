Global Permanent Magnet Motor Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Permanent Magnet Motor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.5 Billion by the year 2025, Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$810.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC) will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (USA); Emerson Electric Company (USA); General Electric Company (USA); Johnson Electric Group (Hong Kong); Nidec Corporation (Japan); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Siemens AG (Germany); Toshiba Corporation (Japan); WEG SA (Brazil); Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

PERMANENT MAGNET MOTOR MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Efficiency, Low Cost Maintenance and Throughput Give

Rise to High Adoption of Permanent Magnet Motors

Customized Needs of Industrial Units Driving Demand in the Market

Need for Ever Increasing Power Density Leads to Growth in

Demand for High Speed Permanent Magnet Motors

Asia Pacific: The Key Market

PMAC Market: The Fastest Growing Segment

Product Overview

Permanent Magnet Motor: Brief Overview

PM Motor Magnet Types and Material Used

Permanent Magnet Demagnetization

Advantages and Disadvantages of Permanent Magnet Motors

Major Applications of Permanent Magnet Motor

Permanent Magnet Motors for Automotive Applications

Permanent Magnet Motors for Elevators

Permanent Magnet Alternating Current (PMAC) Motor

Permanent Magnet DC (PMDC) Motor

Working Principle of PMDC Motor

Advantages and Disadvantages of PMDC Motor

Applications

DC Motor Speed Regulation

Brushless DC Motor

Applications

Innovations and Advancements

Revolutionary Discovery Using Permanent Magnets in Motors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Permanent Magnet Motor Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC) (Type) Global

Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Permanent Magnet Alternate Direct Motor (PMDC) (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Brushless DC (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Brushless Motors Find Usage in Wide Range of IndustriesBrushless DC Motors Experience Rapid AdoptionBrushless DC Motors in Defense and AerospaceBrushless DC Motor Technology: Future of Intelligent MotionControlBrushless DC Motors Usage in Industrial ApplicationsUse of Brushless DC Motors in Industrial Power Tools IndustryAdvantages of Brushless DC Motors over Other Technologies toDrive Adoption in Medical ApplicationsChallenges Facing the Permanent Magnet Motor Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES EMERSON ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY JOHNSON ELECTRIC GROUP NIDEC CORPORATION ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SIEMENS AG TOSHIBA CORPORATION WEG SA YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

