Global Personal Care and Cosmetics Preservatives Market - Growth Opportunities Lie in Mild and Safe Preservative Solutions for Sun Protection Products and Multifunctional Preservatives

The changing regulatory landscape and consumer preferences are expected to shape the future of the personal care and cosmetics preservatives market. For instance, the demand for synthetic preservatives in personal care and cosmetic products is declining worldwide due to their link to adverse health and environmental effects. In contrast, progressive and natural preservatives will likely gain higher penetration over the forecast period owing to their higher safety and no adverse health effects.
Analysis shows that APAC held the largest revenue share in 2023 and will likely maintain its position over the forecast period. North America follows with the second-largest share in the global personal care and cosmetics preservatives market. Personal hygiene products held the largest share by application. However, skincare products are projected to record the fastest demand growth for preservatives during the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness and per capita expenditure on these products.
Research Scope
The study period is 2021-2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2030 as the forecast period. To provide stakeholders with insights, the study covers the business-to-business market dynamics of preservative ingredients used in various personal care and cosmetic products, analyzes the value chain, and highlights new product launches and market activities of some leading ingredient suppliers.
In this report, growth opportunities for preservatives in the personal care and cosmetics industry are assessed. The global geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
The study analyzes the personal care and cosmetics preservatives market by type, application, and product categories.
- Types: Parabens, phenols & alcohols, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, and quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) & others
- Applications: Skincare, hair care, and personal hygiene
- Product categories: Synthetic preservatives, progressive preservatives, and natural preservatives
Key Growth Opportunities
- Multifunctional Preservatives
- Mild and Safe Preservative Solutions for Sun Protection Products
- Regulatory Harmonization and Ensuring Transparency in Label Claims
