Companies: 150– Players covered include Colgate-Palmolive Company; Conair Corporation; Dyson Ltd.; Havells India Ltd.; Helen of Troy Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.; The Procter & Gamble Company; The Wahl Clipper Corporation; Vega Industries Private Limited; Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory and Others.

Segments: Product (Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care, Other Products); End-Use (Female, Male)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2026

Personal care appliances include all electronic appliances that facilitate in personal care applications including hair care, oral care, and hair removal. With consumers increasingly becoming conscious about their health and looks, a wide range of personal care appliances have become part of their daily routines. While hair dryers and curling irons are widely among consumers, massagers, trimmers and electric toothbrushes are also gaining popularity, worldwide. Additionally, hair clippers, hair setters, and shaving systems with technologically advanced features are penetrating the market among all age groups and gender. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Hair Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Removal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. As fashion trends continue to evolve, a growing number of consumers are opting for smart and aesthetically appealing self-grooming devices for personal care and hygiene. In the coming years, the launch of innovative and advanced products offering convenience and ease-of-use is expected to boost sales of personal care appliances. Rapid technological advances over the years have led to significant improvements in beauty appliances, in terms of effectiveness and convenience, thereby driving customers to splurge on these styling and grooming products.