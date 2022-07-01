Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care contract manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.54% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Personal care contract manufacturing refers to subcontracting services offered to product owners by a contract-based manufacturer. It involves manufacturing, designing, distributing, testing and packaging of skin, hair, body and personal care products. The services of contract manufacturers are commonly utilized to supplement the manufacturing functions or replace non-essential company-run operations.

The products manufactured are widely used in public spaces, resorts, hotels, spas and mass marketing locations. Contract manufacturing offers various benefits to the product owners, such as quick product launch to the market, access to high-end logistics and cutting-edge technology and a substantial reduction in the overall capital investments.



Significant growth in the cosmetic industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Due to changing lifestyles, hectic schedules and rising female workforce participation, there is an increasing demand for premium-quality cosmetics and personal care products. The contract manufacturing services offer various core manufacturing and ancillary activities, which enable the product owners to focus more on core competencies and enhance their overall efficiencies.

Moreover, the increasing demand for herbal and natural skincare products is providing a thrust to the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the long-term effects of using synthetic chemicals on personal hygiene. These variants are manufactured using organic ingredients, such as activated charcoal, baking soda, coconut oil, essential oils and floral extracts, and use aesthetically appealing green packaging to attract a wider consumer base.

In line with this, the proliferation of social media platforms and improvements in the distribution channels are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the masses, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being A.I.G. Technologies Inc., ApolloCorp Inc., Beautech Industries Limited, CoValence Laboratories, Formula Corporation, McBride plc, Nutrix International LLC, PLZ Corp., Sarvotham Care Limited, Skinlys, Tropical Products Inc. and VVF Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global personal care contract manufacturing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global personal care contract manufacturing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product types?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the applications?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global personal care contract manufacturing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Types

6.1 Natural Products or Herbal Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Synthetic Products

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Formulation

7.1 Liquids

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Creams

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Lotions

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Oils

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Gels

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Custom Formulation and R & D

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Packaging

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Applications

9.1 Skin Care

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hair Care

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Make-Up and Color Cosmetics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Fragrances and Deodorants

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 A.I.G. Technologies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 ApolloCorp Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Beautech Industries Limited

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 CoValence Laboratories

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Formula Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 McBride plc

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Nutrix International LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 PLZ Corp.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Sarvotham Care Limited

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Skinlys

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Tropical Products Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 VVF Limited

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

