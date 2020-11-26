Global Personal Care Ingredients Market (2020 to 2025) - Global Demand Shifting Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The personal care ingredients market is driven mainly by changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. However, government regulations against cosmetics products are expected to restrain market growth.



The personal care industry is growing rapidly due to the rising population, along with an increase in spending on better personal care products. The retail sector is getting organized in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, which is also helping the personal care industry to flourish. The industry is continuously evolving to comply with changing consumer preferences.



Rheology modifiers expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type of the personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



The rheology modifiers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rates in the personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2019. This is due to its usage in almost all the personal care products to increase the viscosity of the formulation without significantly changing the performance of personal care products.



The hair care application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of the overall personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



The personal care ingredients market based on the application is segmented as skincare, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others. The hair care segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the development taking place in the hair care segment in order to combat problems associated with hair such as dandruff, itchy scalp, greying of hair, hair fall, and hair thinning, among others, which are on the rise. This drives the demand for various types of ingredients in hair care products.



Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the personal care ingredients market between 2020 and 2025, in terms of value. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for halal-certified products, which is boosting the demand for a variety of personal care products. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for personal care ingredients in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Personal Care Ingredients Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Pre-COVID-19 Scenarios

3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Personal Care Ingredients Market

4.2 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region, 2020-2025

4.3 Europe: Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application and Country, 2019 60



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics of Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth in Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Governmental Regulations Against Cosmetic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Market Potential in Emerging Economies of the World

5.2.3.2 Global Demand Shifting Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Toxicity of Some Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Basic Feedstock

5.4.2 Ingredients Manufacturer

5.4.3 Personal Care Ingredient Distributor

5.4.4 Contract Manufacturer

5.4.5 Personal Care Products' Manufacturer

5.4.6 Market & Distribution

5.4.7 Retail

5.4.8 Consumer

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Future Market Trends for Personal Care Ingredients

5.8 Ecosystem of Personal Care Ingredients

5.9 Case Study

5.1 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Personal Care Ingredients Market

5.11 Average Selling Price

5.12 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.12.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.13 COVID-19 Impact

5.14 COVID-19 Economic Assessment



6 Import and Export of Personal Care Ingredients

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anionic Surfactants

6.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants

6.4 Cationic Surfactants



7 Personal Care Ingredients Market: COVID-19 Impact

7.1 Disruption in Personal Care Ingredients Market

7.1.1 Impact on Customer's Output & Strategies

7.1.2 Customer's Most Impacted Region Due to Supply Chain Disruption

7.1.3 Risk Assessment and Opportunities

7.1.4 Growth Outlook



8 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Ingredient Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Emollients

8.1.1.1 Use of Emollients in Almost All Personal Care Products to Drive Its Demand

8.1.2 Surfactants

8.1.2.1 the Property of Surfactants to Increase Spreading and Wetting Properties by Reducing Surface Tension to Drive the Market

8.1.3 Conditioning Polymers

8.1.3.1 the Use of Conditioning Polymers to Improve Skin Feel and Hair Manageability to Drive Its Demand

8.1.4 Rheology Modifiers

8.1.4.1 Use of Rheology Modifiers to Increase the Viscosity of Personal Care Formulation to Drive Its Demand

8.1.5 Emulsifiers

8.1.5.1 Use of Emulsifiers to Stabilize the Interaction Between Oil and Water-Based Ingredients to Drive Its Demand

8.1.6 Others



9 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Skin Care

9.2.1 Growing Production of Skin Care Products to Cater to Various Skin-Related Problems to Drive Its Demand

9.3 Hair Care

9.3.1 Problems Related to Hair to Drive the Market in Hair Care Application

9.4 Make-Up

9.4.1 the Growing Demand for Lipstick, Mascara, Foundation, and Blushers to Drive the Market

9.5 Oral Care

9.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Maintenance of Oral Hygiene to Drive the Market

9.6 Others



10 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.3 APAC

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2016-2019

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Key Players

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence

11.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Other Players)

11.8.1 Progressive Companies

11.8.2 Responsive Companies

11.8.3 Dynamic Companies

11.8.4 Starting Blocks

11.9 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.1 Business Strategy Excellence

11.11 Key Market Developments

11.11.1 New Product Launches/Innovations

11.11.2 Expansions

11.11.3 Partnerships

11.11.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.11.5 Joint Ventures

11.11.6 Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF Se

12.2 Dow

12.3 Solvay

12.4 Evonik Industries Ag

12.5 Clariant

12.6 Ashland

12.7 Nouryon

12.8 Croda International plc

12.9 Lubrizol Corporation

12.1 Lonza

12.11 Additional Players

12.11.1 Adeka Corporation

12.11.2 Air Liquide

12.11.3 Corbion Nv

12.11.4 Eastman Chemical Company

12.11.5 Elementis plc

12.11.6 Dupont

12.11.7 Innospec Inc.

12.11.8 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

12.11.9 Merck Kgaa

12.11.10 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.11.11 Kao Corporation

12.11.12 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

12.11.13 Givaudan S.A.

12.11.14 Oxiteno

12.11.15 Symrise Ag

12.11.16 Stepan Company

12.11.17 Wacker Chemie Ag



13 Adjacent & Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitations

13.3 Rheology Modifiers Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.3.3 Rheology Modifiers Market, by Type

13.3.4 Rheology Modifiers Market, by Region

13.4 Surfactants Market

13.4.1 Market Definition

13.4.2 Market Overview

13.4.3 Surfactants Market, by Type

13.4.4 Surfactants Market, by Region



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

