Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2018-2022 with Alba, Amcor, DS Smith, Gerresheimer & HCP Packaging Dominating

Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of the key trends gaining traction in this market is the increasing preference for sustainable packaging techniques. Owing to the rising environmental and sustainability concerns, various personal care product manufacturers are preferring eco-friendly packaging materials for promoting environmental sustainability.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising global personal care spending. Vendors are increasingly adopting various marketing techniques such as the adoption of augmented reality to boost sales and increase the market presence.

Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating raw materials prices. Fluctuations in global crude oil prices are expected to have a direct impact on the manufacturing cost of packaging companies.

Key vendors

Alba

Amcor

DS Smith

Gerresheimer

HCP Packaging

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

Segmentation by material type

Comparison by material type

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Metal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by material type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing preference for sustainable packaging techniques

Rising popularity of small-sized packaging

Growing demand for organic cosmetics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alba

Amcor

DS Smith

Gerresheimer

HCP Packaging

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mgzs55/global_personal?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-care-packaging-market-2018-2022-with-alba-amcor-ds-smith-gerresheimer--hcp-packaging-dominating-300657321.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

