Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2018-2022 with Alba, Amcor, DS Smith, Gerresheimer & HCP Packaging Dominating

The Global Personal Care Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One of the key trends gaining traction in this market is the increasing preference for sustainable packaging techniques. Owing to the rising environmental and sustainability concerns, various personal care product manufacturers are preferring eco-friendly packaging materials for promoting environmental sustainability.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising global personal care spending. Vendors are increasingly adopting various marketing techniques such as the adoption of augmented reality to boost sales and increase the market presence.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating raw materials prices. Fluctuations in global crude oil prices are expected to have a direct impact on the manufacturing cost of packaging companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE
- Segmentation by material type
- Comparison by material type
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by material type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing preference for sustainable packaging techniques
- Rising popularity of small-sized packaging
- Growing demand for organic cosmetics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alba
- Amcor
- DS Smith
- Gerresheimer
- HCP Packaging
PART 15: APPENDIX
