Global Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2026: Prominent Players Include Johnson & Johnson, P&G and Meridian

The personal care wipes market is to grow by USD 8.25 Billion between 2015 and 2026.



Globally the North American region leads the market for personal care wipes while the Asia Pacific remains the region with high potential. The significant growth in the number of potential buyers in developing economies like China and India is expected to drive the market in the region.



Even though the factors such as an increasing infant population & hygiene consciousness have been in favor of the market growth, the skin problems caused due to chemical contents in wipes are expected to restrain the growth. Nonetheless, the use of intimate wipes to avoid genital skin diseases is on an increase among consumers as a result the intimate wipes segment is presenting major opportunities for market expansion. The regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa considered together, are likely to cross a market share of 10% by the end of the forecasted period.



Moreover, increasing spending capacity along with high internet penetration is changing the way consumers are buying personal care products. Additionally, growing manufacturing activity towards bringing in modernization in healthcare practices, especially in developing countries, is expected to witness significant growth in the personal care wipes market during the forecast period.



The introduction of innovative products such as flavored wipes for cleaning children's faces will continue to provide growth opportunities. Products categorized in the segment of personal hygiene, pre-moistened facial cleansing, disinfecting wipes, and wet wipes are expected to witness rapid gains. Facial and hand & body wipes are the other two segments that are gaining much popularity with the increase in treks and travels. They consist of various kinds of wipes including wet, hygienic, intimate, and fragrance.



In the recent period, wipes have become a must-buy in the grocery cart. The consumption pattern has increased twofold because of their multiple applications. People find pharmacy & drug stores as the best channel to buy them. However, supermarket & hypermarket segments have started gaining much purchase as a part of their monthly visits. Though e-commerce has gained popularity to a large extent in the retail business, it accounts for a small percentage of the total retail sales across the world.



Countries such as UK, India, China, Germany, among others have witnessed rapid growth in the online buying of these products. The e-commerce segment is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the above-given factors.



CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Global

Base year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecasted year: 2026

REGIONS COVERED:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Market Size by Value for the time period (2015-2026F)

Market Share by Type (Baby, Facial, Hand & Body, Flushable & Others)

Market Share by Sales Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Traditional Retail, Online)

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Country

Market Share by Company

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Personal Care Wipes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?

7. What are the major company in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

4. North America Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

5. Europe Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

6. Asia Pacific Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

7. Latin America Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

8. Middle East & Africa Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Development

11. Company Profiles

12. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Diamond Wipes International, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

La Fresh Group, Inc.

Meridian Industries, Inc.

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Pluswipes

Rockline Industries, Inc.

The Honest Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

