Global Personal Development Market Report 2023: A Potential $67+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Key vendors Look to Innovative Programs Across Diverse Online Channels to Gain a Competitive Edge

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument (Books, e-Platforms), By Focus Area (Mental Health, Physical Health), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal development market size is estimated to reach USD 67.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing popularity of technology-driven, self-growth platforms, particularly among younger individuals. The trend of employees strongly emphasizing the improvement of their domain expertise and communication skills to meet the quality standards set by their employers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for technology-powered self-growth platforms is reshaping the global personal development sector. Especially prevalent among the younger generation, this trend stems from a strong focus on enhancing domain expertise and communication abilities to align with workplace quality benchmarks.

Personal development, which spans self-improvement endeavors both at a personal and professional level, offers a spectrum of resources, from lectures and webinars to e-books and personal coaching. Capitalizing on digital breakthroughs, these resources are now universally accessible.

Leading market players, such as Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc., are broadening their reach by presenting innovative self-growth programs across diverse online channels like podcasts and on-demand courses. For instance, their recently launched "Dale Carnegie Unlimited" suite in April 2023 empowers individuals to fortify interpersonal connections and teamwork dynamics in an increasingly remote work landscape.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the uptake of online personal development programs. Global lockdowns and movement restrictions, aimed at curbing the virus spread, have nudged individuals towards these platforms to bolster their well-being and skillsets amidst these unprecedented times.

Additionally, cutting-edge technologies like VR, AR, AI, and VPS are revolutionizing personalized learning experiences, promising to fuel market growth in the forthcoming years.

Personal Development Market Report Highlights

  • Based on instrument, the personal coaching/training segment held the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2022, driven by its personalized approach, perceived value, positive outcomes, and increased accessibility through digital platforms
  • Based on focus area, the skillset enhancement segment held the largest revenue share of over 31% in 2022, as individuals and organizations increasingly focused on acquiring and improving skills to adapt to changing professional needs, technology advancements, and evolving job market requirements
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period due to its rapid economic growth, increasing awareness of personal growth, youthful population, technological advancements, and supportive policies

Company Profiles

  • Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.
  • Franklin Covey Co.
  • Hay House Publishing
  • Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.
  • Nutrisystem, Inc.
  • OpenSesame Inc.
  • SkillPath
  • Skillsoft Corporation
  • Success Resources America Pty Ltd
  • Toastmasters International

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Market Definitions
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Segment Snapshot
2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.4 Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Porter's Analysis
3.4.2 Macroeconomic Analysis
3.5 Personal Development Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.6 Personal Development Market - Technology Trends

Chapter 4 Instrument Estimates and Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.2 Instrument Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.3 Personal Development Market Estimates & Forecast, By Instrument (USD Billion)
4.3.1 Books
4.3.2 e-Platform
4.3.2.1 Mobile Application-Based
4.3.2.2 Web Application-Based
4.3.3 Personal Coaching/Training
4.3.3.1 Executive and Leadership Coaching
4.3.3.2 Financial Coaching
4.3.3.3 Career Coaching
4.3.3.4 Others
4.3.4 Workshops & Seminars

Chapter 5 Focus Area Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.2 Focus Area Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.3 Personal Development Market Estimates & Forecast, By Focus Area (USD Billion)
5.3.1 Mental Health
5.3.2 Motivation & Inspiration
5.3.3 Physical Health
5.3.4 Self-Awareness
5.3.5 Skillset Enhancement
5.3.5.1 Communication
5.3.5.2 Teamwork
5.3.5.3 Decision Making
5.3.5.4 Analytical and Problem Solving
5.3.5.5 Empowerment
5.3.5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Personal Development Market By Region, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 7 Smart Lock Market - Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Market Participants
7.2 Recent Development & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.3 Company Categorization
7.4 Participant's Overview
7.5 Financial Performance
7.6 Product Benchmarking
7.7 Company Heat Map Analysis
7.8 Company Market Positioning
7.9 Strategy Mapping
7.9.1 Partnership
7.9.2 Merger & Acquisition
7.9.3 New Product/Feature Launch
7.9.4 Certifications
7.9.5 Expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4fht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Consumer Fashion Preferences Propel Sleepwear Market to a 10% CAGR, Expected to Reach $26.58 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Revolutionize Drug Discovery: CADD Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.