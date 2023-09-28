Global Personal Development Market Report 2023: A Potential $67+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Key vendors Look to Innovative Programs Across Diverse Online Channels to Gain a Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument (Books, e-Platforms), By Focus Area (Mental Health, Physical Health), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal development market size is estimated to reach USD 67.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing popularity of technology-driven, self-growth platforms, particularly among younger individuals. The trend of employees strongly emphasizing the improvement of their domain expertise and communication skills to meet the quality standards set by their employers is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for technology-powered self-growth platforms is reshaping the global personal development sector. Especially prevalent among the younger generation, this trend stems from a strong focus on enhancing domain expertise and communication abilities to align with workplace quality benchmarks.

Personal development, which spans self-improvement endeavors both at a personal and professional level, offers a spectrum of resources, from lectures and webinars to e-books and personal coaching. Capitalizing on digital breakthroughs, these resources are now universally accessible.

Leading market players, such as Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc., are broadening their reach by presenting innovative self-growth programs across diverse online channels like podcasts and on-demand courses. For instance, their recently launched "Dale Carnegie Unlimited" suite in April 2023 empowers individuals to fortify interpersonal connections and teamwork dynamics in an increasingly remote work landscape.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has supercharged the uptake of online personal development programs. Global lockdowns and movement restrictions, aimed at curbing the virus spread, have nudged individuals towards these platforms to bolster their well-being and skillsets amidst these unprecedented times.

Additionally, cutting-edge technologies like VR, AR, AI, and VPS are revolutionizing personalized learning experiences, promising to fuel market growth in the forthcoming years.

Personal Development Market Report Highlights

Based on instrument, the personal coaching/training segment held the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2022, driven by its personalized approach, perceived value, positive outcomes, and increased accessibility through digital platforms

Based on focus area, the skillset enhancement segment held the largest revenue share of over 31% in 2022, as individuals and organizations increasingly focused on acquiring and improving skills to adapt to changing professional needs, technology advancements, and evolving job market requirements

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period due to its rapid economic growth, increasing awareness of personal growth, youthful population, technological advancements, and supportive policies

Company Profiles

Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. Franklin Covey Co.

Hay House Publishing

Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

OpenSesame Inc.

SkillPath

Skillsoft Corporation

Success Resources America Pty Ltd

Toastmasters International

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Analysis

3.4.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

3.5 Personal Development Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.6 Personal Development Market - Technology Trends



Chapter 4 Instrument Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2 Instrument Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Personal Development Market Estimates & Forecast, By Instrument (USD Billion)

4.3.1 Books

4.3.2 e-Platform

4.3.2.1 Mobile Application-Based

4.3.2.2 Web Application-Based

4.3.3 Personal Coaching/Training

4.3.3.1 Executive and Leadership Coaching

4.3.3.2 Financial Coaching

4.3.3.3 Career Coaching

4.3.3.4 Others

4.3.4 Workshops & Seminars



Chapter 5 Focus Area Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2 Focus Area Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Personal Development Market Estimates & Forecast, By Focus Area (USD Billion)

5.3.1 Mental Health

5.3.2 Motivation & Inspiration

5.3.3 Physical Health

5.3.4 Self-Awareness

5.3.5 Skillset Enhancement

5.3.5.1 Communication

5.3.5.2 Teamwork

5.3.5.3 Decision Making

5.3.5.4 Analytical and Problem Solving

5.3.5.5 Empowerment

5.3.5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Personal Development Market By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 7 Smart Lock Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Market Participants

7.2 Recent Development & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.3 Company Categorization

7.4 Participant's Overview

7.5 Financial Performance

7.6 Product Benchmarking

7.7 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8 Company Market Positioning

7.9 Strategy Mapping

7.9.1 Partnership

7.9.2 Merger & Acquisition

7.9.3 New Product/Feature Launch

7.9.4 Certifications

7.9.5 Expansion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4fht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets