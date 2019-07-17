Global Personal Mobility Devices Market to Surpass US$ 13.9 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global personal mobility devices market was valued at US$ 7,818.5 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2018–2026).https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/coagulation-analyzers-market-1255

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market:

Key trends in market are rising number of disability cases owing to growing geriatric population, development of advanced personal mobility devices, favorable government policies, and supportive initiatives by organizations.

Increasing number of disability cases due to rising geriatric population is expected to augment the market growth. According to World Population Prospects, in 2017, global population aged over 60 years was 962 million, which is expected to reach around 2.1 billion by 2050. Globally, population aged 60 years and above is increasing faster than all younger age groups. This group of population is highly susceptible to different types of age-related diseases such as diabetes, renal insufficiency and arthritis, metabolic change, Parkinson's disease, organ failures, and nervous disorders. Furthermore, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2015, population of aged 65 years and above is expected to increase over 60% during 2015 – 2030. It is estimated that the highest growth would be in Asia Pacific region and Latin America.

Favorable government initiatives and initiatives by non-profit organizations such as WHO and International Society of Wheelchair Professionals (ISWP), to increase awareness among people, is expected to support the market growth. Governments in emerging countries such as India and China are focusing on initiatives for the disabled, to create awareness about advanced wheelchair and provide wheelchairs in discounted price. For instance, the Government of India, under their Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities provide assistance to disabled persons for purchasing / fitting of aids / appliances (ADIP scheme). Under this, the government distributed wheelchairs to children aged 16 to 18 years by offering subsidy of US$ 389.12 per children in 2015.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on product launch, in order to strengthen their market position. In March 2019, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced the launch of NAVIGO joystick power system for wheelchair riders to support the independent living of user

However, high cost of advanced personal mobility devices is expected to hider the market growth. For instance, the EZ LITE Cruiser model wheelchair of EZ Lite Cruiser company costs around US$ 2,195. This makes it unaffordable for middle income class people.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global personal mobility devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to rising number of disability cases in growing geriatric population, development of advanced personal mobility devices, favorable government policies, and supportive initiatives by organizations. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel 2017, around 20-50 million people are injured or disabled in road crashes every year. Increasing number of disabled people, therefore leads to an increase in demand for adult wheelchairs by hospitals, homecare settings, and diagnostic centers.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In June 2015 , Pride Mobility Products Corporation acquired Stealth Products, the most recognized brand of complex rehab components in the industry, including positioning components and specialty drive controls.

, Pride Mobility Products Corporation acquired Stealth Products, the most recognized brand of complex rehab components in the industry, including positioning components and specialty drive controls. Key players operating in the global personal mobility devices market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil, Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Stannah International, Ottobock Healthcare, R&E Stricker Reha-Entwicklungen GmbH, Triride srl, Klaxon Mobility GmbH, Alber GmbH, Spinergy, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Product Type:

Wheelchair



Scooters



Handbikes



Electric handbikes





Manual handbikes





Hybrid handbikes



Walkers



Stair-lifts



Power Add On Products



Others



Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Urgent Care Center



Homecare Setting



Others



Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country:





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







Australia







South Korea







ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country/Region:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa



Company Profiles

