Global Personal Protective Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global personal protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2020. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a collective term used for wearable equipment and gear that protects users against various potential occupational hazards. It primarily includes equipment for the protection of face, eyes, ears, head and feet. According to various government agencies, it is mandatory for workers to wear puncture-resistant safety boots with slip-resistant soles and hard hats to ensure maximum protection against hazards and accidents. As a result, PPE finds extensive application in labor-oriented industries such as chemical, oil and gas, construction and pharmaceutical, wherein injuries can result from contact with physical, chemical, mechanical and radioactive substances.



Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. It has led to an increase in the construction activities across the globe. However, there exists a severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards worldwide, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time. Consequently, there has been a rise in the awareness of personal and occupational safety among workers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace. Owing to these factors, PPE is now widely incorporated in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, various product innovations such as the introduction of smart wearables with sensors that can identify patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in a mine or an oil rig are also catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global personal protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Professional, Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians, Inc., COFRA Holding AG, Avon Rubber P.L.C. and National Safety Apparel.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Industry



5 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Respiratory Protection

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hand and Arm Protection

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Protective Clothing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.4.3 Market Breakup by Protective Clothing Type

6.4.4 Market Breakup of Suits by End-Use Industry

6.4.5 Market Breakup by Gown Type

6.5 Fall Protection

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Protective Footwear

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Hearing Protection

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Oil and Gas

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.1.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Respiratory Protection

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Protective Clothing

7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection

7.1.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.5 Protective Footwear

7.1.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.6 Fall Protection

7.1.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.7 Hearing Protection

7.1.2.7.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.7.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.8 Others

7.1.2.8.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.8.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.2.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Respiratory Protection

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Protective Clothing

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection

7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.5 Protective Footwear

7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.6 Fall Protection

7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.7 Hearing Protection

7.2.2.7.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.7.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.8 Others

7.2.2.8.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.8.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Chemical

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.3.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

7.3.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.2 Respiratory Protection

7.3.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.3 Protective Clothing

7.3.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection

7.3.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.5 Protective Footwear

7.3.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.3.2.6 Others

7.3.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.6.1 Market Forecast

7.3.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.4.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

7.4.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.2 Respiratory Protection

7.4.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.3 Protective Clothing

7.4.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection

7.4.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.4.2.5 Others

7.3.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.3.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.4.3 Market Forecast

7.4.4 Demand Growth Index of PPEs due to COVID-19

7.4.5 Specifications of Healthcare Suits/Gowns

7.5 Manufacturing

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.5.2.1 Head, Eye and Face Protection

7.5.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.2 Respiratory Protection

7.5.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.3 Protective Clothing

7.5.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.4 Hand and Arm Protection

7.5.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.5 Protective Footwear

7.5.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.6 Fall Protection

7.5.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.6.2 Market Forecast

7.5.2.7 Hearing Protection

7.5.2.7.1 Market Trends

7.5.2.7.2 Market Forecast

7.5.3 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

