Global Personal Protective Equipment M&As Market Report 2021: Healthcare PPE Acquisitions to Help Manufacturers/Distributors to Stay Afloat in the Competitive Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global M&As in Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is broken down into manufacturers' acquisitions, distributors' acquisitions, and private equity firms' acquisitions. Along with the analysis of the acquisitions, separate case studies have been provided for a few major companies.

Achieving international footprints has been one of the driving growth factors of M&A activities in recent years. For example, MSA Safety acquired Bristol Uniforms to enhance its footprint in Europe and complement its existing portfolio of protective clothing from the acquisition of Globe Manufacturing in 2017. Similarly, Uvex Safety acquired majority stakes in HexArmor in 2021 to boost its presence in North America.

End-user preference to procure all their PPE needs from one supplier has propelled the PPE manufacturers to go for portfolio-widening acquisitions, and become one-stop shops for consumers. For example, PIP's acquisition of Paramount Safety in 2021 enhanced its product portfolio in the Oceania region and made it a complete head-to-toe supplier of PPE.

In the competitive PPE industry, product differentiation is often regarded as the distinguishing factor for mergers & acquisitions. For example, Delta Plus' acquisition of ERB Safety in 2020 not only enhanced its product portfolio but also gave it the edge in product differentiation due to women-specific PPE.

Larger PPE distributors became actively engaged in mergers & acquisitions and achieved vertical integration by enhancing manufacturing capabilities. For example, Bunzl acquired MCR Safety, Body Guard workwear, and Liberty Glove & Safety between 2019 to 2021 to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in North America.

PPE manufacturers are keen to acquire companies & brands to enhance their existing portfolios. For example, Rocky Brands consolidated its protective footwear portfolio & market share by acquiring Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, and Ranger brands from Honeywell in 2021. Similarly, SureWerx enhanced its existing presence in welding protection helmets by acquiring Jackson Safety and Wilson brands from Kimberly Clark Professional (KCP) in 2018.

Regulatory norms are becoming stringent due to rising hazards in industries and this is expected to be one of the critical reasons why manufacturers look out for acquisitions for product development & safety offering improvement.

COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of the highly fragmented distribution system. Distributors with weak ERP systems, inefficient implementation of digital channel, and non-tech-savvy set-ups suffered and this provided the opportunity for larger distributors to acquire them and increase their reach.

Major consolidations in the PPE distribution channel include Descours & Cabaud (MRO) acquisition of Van Ommeren in the Netherlands, Sintimex in Portugal & Nolle Nordhorn Germany in 2020. Similarly, Rubix (MRO) acquired Lerbs Gruppe to establish its foothold in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Overview

Personal Protection Equipment Market Introduction

Research Scope

Growth Drivers for M&As in the PPE Industry

Growth Restraints for M&As in the PPE Industry

Merger & Acquisition Process

Key M&A Trends in PPE

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Outlook for Merger and Acquisition (M&A) in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

Key Takeaways, M&A Analysis in PPE Market

4. Notable Transactions in Manufacturers

Manufacturers' Transaction Summary

Notable Manufacturer Transactions

5. Notable Transactions in Distributors

Distributors' Transaction Summary

Notable Distributor Transactions

6. Notable Transactions of Private Equity Firms

Private Equity Firms' Transaction Summary

Notable Private Equity Firm Transactions

7. Profiles of Notable Transactions - Case Study 1: Bunzl

Bunzl's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry, 2017-2021

Prominent Mergers & Acquisitions of Bunzl

Bunzl's Total Acquisition Spend

Bunzl's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

8. Case Study 2: Delta Plus

Delta Plus's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry, 2017-2021

Prominent Mergers & Acquisitions of Delta Plus

Delta Plus's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

9. Case Study 3: Halma

Halma's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry

Halma's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

10. Case Study 4: MSA Safety

MSA Safety's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry

MSA Safety's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

11. Case Study 5: Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Protective Industrial Products (PIP) Acquisitions in the PPE industry, 2017-2021

Private Equity Firm Ownership of PIP

Prominent Mergers & Acquisitions of PIP in the PPE industry

Protective Industrial Products (PIP's) Merger & Acquisition Analysis

12. Case Study 6: Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company

Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry

Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

13. Case Study 7: SureWerx

SureWerx's Mergers & Acquisitions in the PPE Industry

SureWerx's Merger & Acquisition Analysis

14. Growth Opportunity Universe, M&As in the PPE Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunity for Private Equity Firm to Gear Up on Acquisitions in the Lucrative PPE Industry

Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthcare PPE Acquisitions to Help Manufacturers/Distributors to Stay Afloat in the Competitive Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Focus on Connectivity and Remote Monitoring Technology to Compel the Need for Acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

Body Guard Workwear

Bristol Uniforms

Bunzl

CR Safety

Delta Plus

Descours & Cabaud

ERB Safety

Globe Manufacturing

Halma

HexArmor

Honeywell

Jackson Safety

Kimberly Clark Professional (KCP)

Lerbs Gruppe

Liberty Glove & Safety

MSA Safety

NEOS

Nolle Nordhorn

Original Muck Boot Company

Paramount Safety

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Ranger

Rocky Brands

Rubix (MRO)

Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company

Servus

Sintimex

SureWerx

Uvex Safety

Van Ommeren

Wilson

XTRATUF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0bi5z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

