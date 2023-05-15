Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Outlook to 2028: Players Include Honeywell International, DuPont de Nemours, 3M, Kimberly-Clark and Ansell

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Personal protective equipment market across various regions. The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of COVID-19 influencing the market growth, in detail.

The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunity, market size, market price analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The 3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is most significant in preventing transmission of contagious diseases like Ebola virus, Coronavirus, etc., not only in treatment centers but also in several activities, e.g., cleaning, waste management, safe burials, and community care related to the outbreak.

According to the report, the global personal protective equipment market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Outbreaks of epidemics and pandemics such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), or Coronavirus (COVID-19) lead to increasing demand for Personal Protective Equipment.

Furthermore, the Stringent Government Regulations are also driving the Personal Protective Equipment PPE market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will likely restrain the PPE market's growth in the forecasted period.



According to the World Health Organizations, infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people annually, and 30 new diseases have appeared worldwide in the last 20 years. Outbursts of epidemics and pandemics such as Ebola, extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Coronavirus (COVID-19), etc., are killing millions of people and are highly contagious.

The ease of world travel adds another set of infectious diseases combined with an aging population more prone to these diseases. Economists and futurists projected that by the year 2050, infectious diseases would be the number one killer in the world, surpassing heart disease. The various pathogens such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites are evolving continuously and causing multiple diseases and require technologically advanced measures to cope with them. The scarcity of healthcare resources, lack of sanitation, and population compactness increase infectious diseases.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Preventions (CDC), PPE is recommended for the prevention and exposure to contagious diseases. Infectious diseases like COVID-19 can be caused by contact with contaminated surfaces and touching facial areas. Reducing this risk is critical because the COVID-19 virus can live on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days.



In epidemics of extremely infectious diseases, healthcare workers are at a much higher risk of infection than the general population owing to their contact with patients' contaminated body fluids. The PPE prohibits contact with the infectious agent or body fluid that may control the infectious agent by developing a barrier between the worker and the infectious material. Clean, disposable gloves are used during direct contact with mucous membranes, blood/body fluids, non-intact skin, or other potentially infectious material.

They are also used as a part of contact precautions for persons infected with pathogens transferred by the contact route while immediately touching the patient or in the immediate patient environment. Filtering facepieces (FFP) and respirators such as powered air-purifying respirators filter the air of small infectious particles such as TB bacteria or the SARS virus before entering the respiratory tract.



The COVID 19 impact has put personal protective equipment in the spotlight and made 'PPE' a common term among the public. One of the trends in headgear is the shift from traditional hard hats to industrial safety helmets that mimic the design of a climber's helmet.

They are functional, comfortable, and look good while keeping the user safe on the job. Some innovations include applying an antimicrobial coating to kill bacteria and attaching sensors to detect if employees are wearing the PPE correctly. These sensors provide a notification like a car's seat belt detector when employees are wearing the PPE incorrectly. This notification can be wirelessly sent to a centralized database for monitoring by safety managers, who can then use this data to improve PPE compliance, reduce risk, and ensure worker safety.



Potential hazards affecting the hands and arms include skin absorption of harmful substances, chemical or thermal burns, electrical dangers, bruises, abrasions, cuts, punctures, fractures, and amputations. Hand & Arm protective equipment includes gloves, finger guards, arm coverings, or elbow-length gloves. Medical gloves are recommended as part of standard precautions to decrease the risk of contamination of healthcare worker's hands with blood and other body fluids, as well as contact with non-intact skin and mucous membranes.



There are many various types of gloves used to protect hands from occupational hazards and provide a sterile skin cover for specific tasks. They can be multi-use or disposable. Their material depends on the intended usage and includes nitrile, neoprene, latex, etc. Regular usage of gloves by the public as a protective prevention measure is presently not recommended for COVID-19 or other respiratory infections.

The unnecessary usage of gloves in the community by millions of people daily results in the generation of a vast amount of medical waste into the environment. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, gloves are recommended when taking care of COVID-19 patients, mainly when there is a risk of contact with body fluids.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim - Objective of the study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Information

2.4 General Study Assumptions

2.5 Research Phases



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends - Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies

3.7 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of substitute products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Eye - Face Protection

5.1.2 Head Protection

5.1.3 Foot - Leg Protection

5.1.4 Hand - Arm Protection

5.1.5 Body Protection

5.1.6 Hearing Protection

5.1.7 Respiratory Protection

5.1.8 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

