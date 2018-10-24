LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine in oncology partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3605500



Comprehensive directory of personalized medicine in oncology deals since 2012

Personalized medicine in oncology contract documents

Personalized medicine in oncology agreement terms

Personalized medicine in oncology agreement structure

Top personalized medicine in oncology deals by value

Most active personalized medicine in oncology dealmakers



The Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine in oncology partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter personalized medicine in oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors personalized medicine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Personalized Medicine in Oncology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Personalized Medicine in Oncology dealmaking since 2012, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Personalized Medicine in Oncology deals since 2012. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Personalized Medicine in Oncology dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Personalized Medicine in Oncology dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Personalized Medicine in Oncology deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Personalized Medicine in Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Personalized Medicine in Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012. The chapter is organized by specific Personalized Medicine in Oncology technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Personalized Medicine in Oncology partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Personalized Medicine in Oncology partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Personalized Medicine in Oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2012.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Personalized Medicine in Oncology technologies and products.



Report scope

Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the personalized medicine in oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 includes:

Trends in personalized medicine in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of personalized medicine in oncology deal structure

Case studies of real-life personalized medicine in oncology deals

Access to over 700 personalized medicine in oncology deals

The leading personalized medicine in oncology deals by value since 2012

Most active personalized medicine in oncology dealmakers since 2012

The leading personalized medicine in oncology partnering resources



In Global Personalized Medicine in Oncology Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018, the available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target



Each deal title links via Weblink to online deal records of actual personalized medicine in oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3605500



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

