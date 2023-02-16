Global Personalized Medicines Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $740 Billion by 2030 - Genomics to Dictate Advancement of Personalized Medicines

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Medicines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Personalized Medicines Market to Reach $740.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personalized Medicines estimated at US$508 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$740.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$437.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personalized Medical Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Personalized Medicines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Access to Valuable Genetic Information Ushers Transformation in Medicine

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Adoption of Personalized Medicines - A Peek into Developed and Developing Economies

Increasing Market Availability of Personalized Medicines

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Constraints in Traditional Approach to Treatment Creates Need and Demand for Personalized Medicine

Economics of Personalized Medicine

Is Emergence of Personalized Medicine Signaling the End of Blockbusters?

Personalized Medicines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth Drivers in a Gist

Key Market Restraints

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Oncology - A Major Application Market

Diagnosed Cases of Cancer on the Rise

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bodes Well for the Personalized Medicine Market

Growing Importance of Personalized Drugs for Cancer Treatment

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population Drives Personalized Medicines

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Changing Patients' Trends Drive Personalized Medicine

Technological Advancements and Consumer Push to Drive Personalized Medicine

Minimizing Adverse Events - A Major Benefit of Personalized Medicines

Personalized Medicines Brings Disease Prevention Closer to Reality

Ability to Manage Healthcare Costs Piques Industry and Government Alike

Potential to Uncover Additional Prospective Targets - A Major Benefit in Pursuit

Elimination of Invasive Tests Attracts Patients and Doctors towards Molecular Test-based Personalized Medicines

Genomics to Dictate Advancement of Personalized Medicines

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Personalized Medicines Help Reducing R&D Costs

Personalized Medicine - A Corporate Growth Strategy

Development Pipeline Reveals Promising Picture for Personalized Medicine

Advancements in Biomedical Imaging to Enhance Personalized Medicines

Increasing Use of Personalized Medicines Drives Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing: The Rapidly Growing Segment of Molecular Diagnostics Market

Next-Generation Sequencing - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) - Making Advancements in Personalized Medicine

Personalized Medicine Goes Beyond DNA Analysis

Combination Approaches May Mark Future Endeavors

Need for New Designs in Clinical Trials Emerges in Therapies for Rare Cancers

Immunotherapy for Cancers - A Potential Breakthrough in the Sector

Personalized Medicine Industry - Inundated with Data

Advanced Computing Technologies - The Need of The Hour to Analyze Large Data

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine

Challenges Aplenty for Precision Medicine

Lack of Clinically Useful Diagnostic Tests - Growth Dampener

Pricing and Value Dilemma Haunts Personalized Medicines

Bedside Biopharmaceutical Production to Dramatically Reduce Cost of Personalized Medicine

