Global Personalized Nutrition Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Innovations and Advancements in Technologies Presents Opportunities

The global personalized nutrition market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.3 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.3 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.5%, in terms of value.

By product type, active measurement is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on product type, the active measurement segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Rising health concerns have encouraged people to adapt to personalized and specific diets, such as keto, paleo, and plant-based diets, which are projected to drive the demand for personalized nutrition programs. Moreover, changing lifestyle patterns have led adults to use apps for personalized nutrition. These factors are projected to drive the demand for active measurement tools in the personalized nutrition market.

By application, the standard supplements segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share during the review period

Shifting consumer demands are encouraging health-enriching choices, which provide an opportunity to develop personalized solutions for addressing health issues. Consumers seek to obtain tailor-made solutions as a part of their daily routine. With the changing consumer preferences, the demand for dietary, nutritional, and food-based supplements is projected to remain high.

By end use, the direct-to-consumer segment is forecasted to account for the largest share in the market

Consumers are becoming aware of their body type and are curious to know about the solutions available. The adaptability among consumers for personalized nutrition and changing requirements are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the direct-to-customer segment in the personalized nutrition market.

By form, the tablets segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share during the review period

The compressibility of tablets ensures that they can hold more nutrients than a capsule while being compact and providing long-lasting benefits. Moreover, tablets can be crushed and mixed into a drink for those who cannot swallow pills. These factors drive the growth of the segment in the global personalized nutrition market.

North America is projected to account for the largest share in the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period

The rising incomes in North America will contribute to the increasing buying power of consumers, which, in turn, will enable them to purchase personalized diets according to their preferences. The region is witnessing increased obesity rates, which is further projected to drive the demand for personalized nutrition. Hectic and busier lifestyles have encouraged consumers in the region to move toward dietary supplements tailored to their specific needs.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift in Consumer Preferences due to Rise in Health Awareness

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Growing Trend of Digital Healthcare

5.2.1.4 Increasing Obesity Rates Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Personalized Testing and Nutrition Plans

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Personalized Supplements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Innovations and Advancements in Technologies

5.2.3.2 Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships Present Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

5.2.3.3 Consumer Awareness About Micronutrient Deficiencies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Sampling

6.2.2 Testing and Assessment

6.2.3 Interpretation & Recommendation

6.2.4 End-Users

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Ecosystem Map

6.4.1 Personalized Nutrition Market Map

6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers in Personalized Nutrition Market

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Degree of Competition

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9 Case Studies

6.9.1 Combining Ava's Digital Health Platform with Dsm's Expertise

6.9.2 Wellness Coaches Usa, LLC. Offered Nutrition Services to Corporate Clients

6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.11 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6.11.2 Buying Criteria

7 Key Regulations for Personalized Nutrition

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Canada

7.1.2 US

7.1.3 Mexico

7.1.4 European Union Regulations

7.1.4.1 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4.1.1 China

7.1.4.1.2 India

7.1.4.1.3 Australia & New Zealand

7.2 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

7.2.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

8 Personalized Nutrition Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Active Measurement

8.2.1 Growing Awareness About Customizable Nutritional Solutions

8.2.2 Apps

8.2.2.1 Busier Lifestyles to Drive Demand for Apps

8.2.3 Testing Kits

8.2.3.1 Advancements in Genetic Profiling Technologies to Drive Demand for Testing Kits

8.2.4 Programs

8.2.4.1 Increased Preference for Diet Plans to Drive Demand for Personalized Programs

8.3 Standard Measurement

8.3.1 Rising Health Awareness to Drive Demand for Standard Measurement Plans

9 Personalized Nutrition Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Standard Supplements

9.2.1 Growing Awareness About Nutritional Deficiency and Customizable Solutions

9.2.2 Health Nutrition

9.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Healthier Lifestyles to Drive Demand

9.2.3 Sports Nutrition

9.2.3.1 Growing Need for Sports Enthusiasts to Improve Athletic Performance to Drive Demand

9.3 Disease-Based

9.3.1 Changing Lifestyles and Customized Solutions to Prevent Diseases to Drive Growth

9.3.2 Lifestyle

9.3.2.1 Dietary Habits Affecting Consumer Lifestyles to Drive Demand for Personalized Nutrition

9.3.3 Inherited

9.3.3.1 Growing Trend of Genetic Testing for Personalized Nutrition to Drive Market

10 Personalized Nutrition Market, by End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct-To-Consumer

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Nutritional Supplements to Drive Growth

10.3 Wellness & Fitness Centers

10.3.1 Rising Health-Conscious Population to Drive Demand for Personalized Nutrition

10.4 Hospitals & Clinics

10.4.1 Preventive Healthcare in Hospitals and Clinics to Drive Market

10.5 Institutions

10.5.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Programs to Improve Efficiency and Productivity of Individuals

11 Personalized Nutrition Market, by Form

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Tablets

11.2.1 Longevity of Tablets to Drive Market

11.3 Capsules

11.3.1 Rapid Absorption of Nutrients Through Capsules

11.4 Liquids

11.4.1 High Absorption of Liquids to Propel Market Growth

11.5 Powders

11.5.1 Easy Release of Active Ingredients to Drive Usage of Powder Form

11.6 Other Forms

11.6.1 Relatively Low Cost of Soft Gels to Drive Market

12 Personalized Nutrition Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2O21

13.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

13.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Players

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive Players

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Product Footprint

13.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Starting Blocks

13.7.3 Responsive Companies

13.7.4 Dynamic Companies

13.8 Product Footprint

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 Product Launches

13.9.2 Deals

13.9.3 Others

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

