Global Pessary Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2023-2030 - A $547.2 Million Market by 2028, with CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pessary Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Gellhorn, Ring, Donut), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pessary market size is expected to reach USD 547.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the demand for pessaries has been witnessed in recent years as compared to the surgeries performed for pelvic organ prolapse. Easy and convenient application has largely favored the growing usage of pessaries among patients.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of women aged 65 years and above in America would double by 2030 to reach over 40 million. Vaginal pessaries have a high success rate and minimal complication rate for the treatment of both incontinence and prolapse. When successfully fitted, they are associated with high patient satisfaction.

Sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-associated diseases are also expected to contribute to market growth. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as urinary inconsistency, pelvic organ prolapse and the rising number of geriatric population is fueling the demand for vaginal pessaries.

The market for vaginal pessary is competitive. The most notable participants in the market are CooperSurgical, Biotique America, and MedGyn. Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, CooperSurgical, based in the United States, invented the Milex Pessary Fitting Kit. The kit is designed for physicians and doctors who can use it to determine the exact size of the patient and prescribe the pessary accordingly. The introduction of these detailed analyses marks a significant shift in focus in the field of female healthcare around the world, which is propelling the market forward.

Pessary Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of type, the ring pessary segment dominated the market in 2022, since the device is easy to insert and remove
  • The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, as they are the primary point of care for treatment, furthermore, hospitals are known to offer superior care to their patients, and treatment at these centers are generally reimbursed, which drives adoption
  • The clinic segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing number of patient visits and advanced infrastructure in clinics
  • North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the increasing R&D spending, rising demand for medication development, strong governmental efforts, and current projects
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pessary Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Pessary Market Analysis Tools
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Pessary Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Pessary Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Pessary Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Gellhorn
4.4. Ring
4.5. Donut
4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Pessary Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Pessary Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Pessary Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Hospitals
5.4. Clinics
5.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chapter 6. Pessary Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Market Participant Categorization

  • CooperSurgical Inc.
  • Bliss GVS Pharma
  • MedGyn
  • Panpac Medical Corporation
  • Bioteque America
  • Personal Medical Corporation
  • Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Wallach Surgical Devices

