The pest control services industry includes firms that are involved in the professional management of pests, termites, rodents, and other species that can cause health issues or undesired quality of life for humans. The industry caters to both residential customers and commercial establishments. By application, the market is catering to general pest control and termite control.



Technavio's analysts forecast the pest control services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pest control services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for pest control services from both residential and commercial segments.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Pest Control Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Anticimex

• Ecolab

• Rentokil Initial

• Rollins

• The ServiceMaster Company



Market driver

• Increase in insurance-based pest control services

Market challenge

• Increase in use of DIY pest control products

Market trend

• Increase in connected pest control services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



