Global Pet Accessories Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Accessories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Billion by the year 2025, Pet Toys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$447 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$563.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pet Toys will reach a market size of US$730.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ancol Pet Products Limited; Ferplast S.p.A.; Rolf C. Hagen Inc.; Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.; Unicharm Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 3
Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth 3
US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape 4
Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019 6
Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing
Region 6
Population of Pet Owners in China (2018): Percentage Share of
People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and
Reptiles 7
Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth 7
Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for
the Years 2017 and 2018 8
Pet Dogs Lead the Demand for Pet Accessories 9
Global Pet Dog Population (2018): Number of Pet Dogs by Select
Countries (in Million) 9
Global Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by Select
Countries (in Million) 10
Pet Toys - A Key Segment 10
Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners 11
Popular Dog Toys in Brief 12
Popular Cat Toys in Brief 14
Global Competitor Market Shares 16
Pet Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025 16
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 17
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 22
Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories
Market 22
Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet
Accessories 22
Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth 23
Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories 23
Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain
Growth Momentum 23
Innovations in Dog Toys 24
Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend 25
As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand
for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart
Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2023 26
Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations 26
Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity 27
Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators 27
Select Flea Collars 28
Select Cat Collars 29
Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat 30
Select Dog Bed Types 32
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth 33
US Pet Products Market (2012-2018): Percentage Share of Pet
Products Purchased Online 34
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 35
Table 1: Pet Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 35
Table 2: Pet Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 36
Table 3: Pet Accessories Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 37
Table 4: Dogs (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 38
Table 5: Dogs (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 39
Table 6: Dogs (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 40
Table 7: Cats (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 41
Table 8: Cats (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 42
Table 9: Cats (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 43
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 44
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 45
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 46
Table 13: Pet Toys (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 47
Table 14: Pet Toys (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 48
Table 15: Pet Toys (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 49
Table 16: Other Products (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 50
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 51
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 52
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 53
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 53
UNITED STATES 53
Rising Pet Expenditure and Growing Pet Ownership in the US to
Drive the Demand for Pet Accessories 53
Total Expenditure of the US Pet Industry (in US$ Billion) 53
Pet Ownership in US 54
Pet Ownership in the US (2019E): Number of Households Owning a
Pet (in Million) 54
Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2018 55
Baby Boomers and Millennials - Important Demographics for Pet
Accessories 55
Millennial Pet Ownership in the US by Gender (in %): 2018 56
Table 19: United States Pet Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 57
Table 20: Pet Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 58
Table 21: Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 59
Table 22: United States Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 60
Table 23: Pet Accessories Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 61
Table 24: United States Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 62
CANADA 63
Table 25: Canadian Pet Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 63
Table 26: Pet Accessories Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017 64
Table 27: Canadian Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 65
Table 28: Canadian Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 66
Table 29: Canadian Pet Accessories Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 67
Table 30: Pet Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 68
JAPAN 69
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet
Accessories in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 69
Table 32: Japanese Pet Accessories Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017 70
Table 33: Pet Accessories Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 71
Table 34: Japanese Market for Pet Accessories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 72
Table 35: Pet Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 73
Table 36: Japanese Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 74
CHINA 75
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Pet Accessories in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025 75
Table 38: Pet Accessories Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017 76
Table 39: Chinese Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 77
Table 40: Chinese Pet Accessories Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 78
Table 41: Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 79
Table 42: Chinese Pet Accessories Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 80
EUROPE 81
Market Facts & Figures 81
European Pet Population (2018): Number of Pets by Category
(in Million) 81
European Pet Cat Population (2018): Number of Pet Cats by
Select Countries (in Million) 82
European Pet Dog Population (2018): Number of Pet Dogs by
Select Countries (in Million) 83
Pet Ownership in Europe by Country (2018): Percentage Share of
People Living with Dogs, Cats, Birds and Fish 84
Table 43: European Pet Accessories Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 85
Table 44: Pet Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017 86
Table 45: European Pet Accessories Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 87
Table 46: European Pet Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 88
Table 47: Pet Accessories Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017 89
Table 48: European Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 90
Table 49: European Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 91
Table 50: Pet Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 92
Table 51: European Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 93
FRANCE 94
Table 52: Pet Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 94
Table 53: French Pet Accessories Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017 95
Table 54: French Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 96
Table 55: Pet Accessories Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 97
Table 56: French Pet Accessories Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 98
Table 57: French Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 99
GERMANY 100
Table 58: Pet Accessories Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025 100
Table 59: German Pet Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017 101
Table 60: Pet Accessories Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 102
Table 61: Pet Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 103
Table 62: German Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 104
Table 63: German Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 105
ITALY 106
Table 64: Italian Demand for Pet Accessories in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025 106
Table 65: Pet Accessories Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017 107
Table 66: Italian Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 108
Table 67: Italian Pet Accessories Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 109
Table 68: Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 110
Table 69: Italian Pet Accessories Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 111
UNITED KINGDOM 112
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet
Accessories in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 112
Table 71: United Kingdom Pet Accessories Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017 113
Table 72: Pet Accessories Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 114
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Pet Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025 115
Table 74: Pet Accessories Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017 116
Table 75: United Kingdom Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 117
SPAIN 118
Table 76: Spanish Pet Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 118
Table 77: Pet Accessories Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017 119
Table 78: Spanish Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 120
Table 79: Spanish Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 121
Table 80: Spanish Pet Accessories Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 122
Table 81: Pet Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 123
RUSSIA 124
Table 82: Russian Pet Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 124
Table 83: Pet Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 125
Table 84: Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 126
Table 85: Russian Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 127
Table 86: Pet Accessories Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 128
Table 87: Russian Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 129
REST OF EUROPE 130
Table 88: Rest of Europe Pet Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 130
Table 89: Pet Accessories Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017 131
Table 90: Rest of Europe Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 132
Table 91: Rest of Europe Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 133
Table 92: Pet Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 134
Table 93: Rest of Europe Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 135
ASIA-PACIFIC 136
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 136
Table 95: Pet Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017 137
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 138
Table 97: Pet Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 139
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 140
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 141
Table 100: Pet Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 142
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 143
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 144
AUSTRALIA 145
Table 103: Pet Accessories Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025 145
Table 104: Australian Pet Accessories Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 146
Table 105: Pet Accessories Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 147
Table 106: Pet Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 148
Table 107: Australian Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 149
Table 108: Australian Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 150
INDIA 151
Table 109: Indian Pet Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 151
Table 110: Pet Accessories Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017 152
Table 111: Indian Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 153
Table 112: Indian Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 154
Table 113: Indian Pet Accessories Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 155
Table 114: Pet Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 156
SOUTH KOREA 157
Table 115: Pet Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025 157
Table 116: South Korean Pet Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 158
Table 117: Pet Accessories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 159
Table 118: Pet Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 160
Table 119: South Korean Pet Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 161
Table 120: Pet Accessories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 162
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 163
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Pet Accessories in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 163
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017 164
Table 123: Pet Accessories Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 165
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pet Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025 166
Table 125: Pet Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017 167
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pet Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 168
LATIN AMERICA 169
Table 127: Latin American Pet Accessories Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 169
Table 128: Pet Accessories Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017 170
Table 129: Latin American Pet Accessories Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 171
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Pet Accessories in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 172
Table 131: Pet Accessories Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 173
Table 132: Latin American Pet Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 174
Table 133: Latin American Pet Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 175
Table 134: Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 176
Table 135: Latin American Pet Accessories Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 177
ARGENTINA 178
Table 136: Argentinean Pet Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 178
Table 137: Pet Accessories Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017 179
Table 138: Argentinean Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 180
Table 139: Argentinean Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 181
Table 140: Pet Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 182
Table 141: Argentinean Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 183
BRAZIL 184
Table 142: Pet Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 184
Table 143: Brazilian Pet Accessories Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 185
Table 144: Brazilian Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 186
Table 145: Pet Accessories Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 187
Table 146: Brazilian Pet Accessories Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 188
Table 147: Brazilian Pet Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 189
MEXICO 190
Table 148: Pet Accessories Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025 190
Table 149: Mexican Pet Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017 191
Table 150: Pet Accessories Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 192
Table 151: Pet Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025 193
Table 152: Mexican Pet Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 194
Table 153: Mexican Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 195
REST OF LATIN AMERICA 196
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Pet Accessories Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 196
Table 155: Pet Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 197
Table 156: Pet Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 198
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Pet Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025 199
Table 158: Pet Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 200
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Pet Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 201
MIDDLE EAST 202
Table 160: The Middle East Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 202
Table 161: Pet Accessories Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 203
Table 162: The Middle East Pet Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 204
Table 163: The Middle East Pet Accessories Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 205
Table 164: Pet Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017 206
Table 165: The Middle East Pet Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 207
Table 166: The Middle East Pet Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 208
Table 167: The Middle East Pet Accessories Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 209
Table 168: Pet Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025 210
IRAN 211
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet
Accessories in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 211
Table 170: Iranian Pet Accessories Market in US$ Million by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817752/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article