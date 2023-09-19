Global Pet Boarding Services Market Analysis Report 2023: A $12.59 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Pet Companionship and Humanization Trends Fuel Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Sep, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Boarding Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Long Term, Short Term), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet boarding services market size is projected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2023 to 2030

The pet boarding and daycare market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing pet companionship rates, the humanization of pets, and growing expenditures in the pet industry. Pet owners are increasingly aware of the availability of affordable pet boarding services, including dog daycare centers, contributing to market expansion. Key players in the industry are taking initiatives to support this growth further.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market. In 2020, the market faced a slowdown due to movement restrictions, lockdowns, and decreased demand for pet boarding services as more people worked from home. However, the market rebounded in the following year as lockdowns led to a surge in pet adoptions worldwide.

The pandemic highlighted the psychological benefits of pet ownership and the need for safe places for pets to socialize, have fun, relax, and learn, driving the market's resurgence.

The global pet population has also been on the rise, with significant increases in companion animals from 2016 to 2020, according to The American Veterinary Medical Association. In the U.S. alone, millions of households own dogs and cats, reflecting the growing pet ownership trend. Moreover, major players are expanding their reach through agreements and expansion activities, further propelling market growth.

For example, Dogtopia secured a substantial franchise agreement in March 2022, planning to add around 60 new locations across the U.S. in the coming years. These factors collectively contribute to the thriving pet boarding and daycare market.

Pet Boarding Services Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of pet type, the dog segment dominated the market for pet boarding services with the largest revenue share of over 80% in 2022. This is attributed to the adoption of boarding services for canine breeds, coupled with their growing population in developed countries
  • Based on the type of services, the short-term or daycare segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 54.54% in 2022. Short-term pet boarding services are often the most adopted and preferred option as they are comparatively more in demand and allow the owner to leave their pets under professional care during the daytime
  • The North America region dominated the global industry with the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2022. This substantial share is owing to the presence of a large pet population with respectively high expenditure on pet services
  • The market is competitive and largely fragmented with the presence of a significant number of small- to large-scale pet boarding service providers

Company Profiles

  • A Place for Rover, Inc.
  • Holidog.com
  • Fetch! Pet Care
  • Swifto Inc.
  • Camp Bow Wow
  • PetSmart LLC
  • PARADISE 4 PAWS.
  • PetBacker
  • We Love Pets
  • Anvis Inc.
  • Dogtopia Enterprises

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Industry Analysis
3.3.1. Porter's
3.3.2. PESTLE
3.4. Estimated Pet Population by Region & Key Countries, 2022
3.5. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
3.7. User Perspective Analysis
3.7.1. U.S. Pet Owner Profile Based on Demographics, 2022
3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Pet Boarding Services Market: Pet Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Pet Boarding Services Market: Pet Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Dogs
4.4. Cats
4.5. Others

Chapter 5. Pet Boarding Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Pet Boarding Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Long Term
5.4. Short Term

Chapter 6. Pet Boarding Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Pet Boarding Services Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tiey2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Public Transport Landscape Report 2023-2030: Digitization, Integrated Mobility, and Equity to Ensure Future Growth Potential

Global and Taiwan 5G Smartphone Shipment Five-Year Forecast Report 2023-2027: Developmental Highlights Across Specifications, Markets, and Brands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.