Global Pet Boarding Services Market Analysis Report 2023: A $12.59 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Pet Companionship and Humanization Trends Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Boarding Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Long Term, Short Term), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet boarding services market size is projected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2023 to 2030

The pet boarding and daycare market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing pet companionship rates, the humanization of pets, and growing expenditures in the pet industry. Pet owners are increasingly aware of the availability of affordable pet boarding services, including dog daycare centers, contributing to market expansion. Key players in the industry are taking initiatives to support this growth further.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market. In 2020, the market faced a slowdown due to movement restrictions, lockdowns, and decreased demand for pet boarding services as more people worked from home. However, the market rebounded in the following year as lockdowns led to a surge in pet adoptions worldwide.

The pandemic highlighted the psychological benefits of pet ownership and the need for safe places for pets to socialize, have fun, relax, and learn, driving the market's resurgence.

The global pet population has also been on the rise, with significant increases in companion animals from 2016 to 2020, according to The American Veterinary Medical Association. In the U.S. alone, millions of households own dogs and cats, reflecting the growing pet ownership trend. Moreover, major players are expanding their reach through agreements and expansion activities, further propelling market growth.

For example, Dogtopia secured a substantial franchise agreement in March 2022, planning to add around 60 new locations across the U.S. in the coming years. These factors collectively contribute to the thriving pet boarding and daycare market.

Pet Boarding Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of pet type, the dog segment dominated the market for pet boarding services with the largest revenue share of over 80% in 2022. This is attributed to the adoption of boarding services for canine breeds, coupled with their growing population in developed countries

Based on the type of services, the short-term or daycare segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 54.54% in 2022. Short-term pet boarding services are often the most adopted and preferred option as they are comparatively more in demand and allow the owner to leave their pets under professional care during the daytime

The North America region dominated the global industry with the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2022. This substantial share is owing to the presence of a large pet population with respectively high expenditure on pet services

The market is competitive and largely fragmented with the presence of a significant number of small- to large-scale pet boarding service providers

