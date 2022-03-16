FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 10; Released: February 2022 Executive Pool: 1537 Companies: 197 - Players covered include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.; Champion Petfoods LP; Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.; Mars Incorporated; Nestle Purina PetCare; Petmate; Saturn Petcare GmbH; Tail Blazers; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; The J.M. Smucker Company; Unicharm Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies, Other Segments); End-Use (Dog Care, Cat Care, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Pet Care Market to Reach $241.1 Billion by 2026

Pet care comprises of a wide variety of products and services for taking care of pet animals. The emergence of pets as family members is driving consumer spending on pet care. Increasing pet ownership has pushed global spending on pet care products like treats, healthcare, toys and other accessories. Stay-at-home restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak have presented the perfect opportunity for pet ownership and spend time with pets. These benefits are creating strong demand for pets and driving pet adoption rates. Factors such as higher disposable incomes and nuclear families are driving the adoption of pets, driving the pet care market. In addition, the growing popularity of online channels along with the option to connect with professionals such as veterinarians remotely through telehealth or other online options is driving the pet care market. Pet owners are opting for premium products for their pets including products such as organic pet foods, and pet grooming services among others. The market growth is facilitated by increasing shift from traditional foods toward gourmet options, prompting brands to offer innovative products. In addition, the involvement of millennial customers who are willing to purchase organic products and spend on high-end pet hotels is expected to present new growth opportunities. Technology is enabling advanced products for pet care, including pet cams, automated feeders, pet tracking wearables, and pet tracking apps to keep track of pet maintenance.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$193.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$241.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Rise in the number of pets around the world, and rising disposable incomes of people over the years are driving growth in the pet foods market. Demand for pet foods is also being favored by the trend towards online purchases of pet foods and the growing influence of clean labeling regulations. Veterinary care is becoming an increasingly important aspect of pet care. The segment covers routine veterinary care, and sales of pharmaceuticals products.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Developed economies in North America and Europe are the largest spenders on pet care. Higher disposable incomes and nuclear families have resulted in large adoption of pets in these markets. In addition, established pet care services in these markets are aiding growth of the market. The humanization trend is further aiding demand for a range of pet care products and services. China represents a promising regional market for pet care, due to rising adoption of pets and companion animals in the country.

OTC/Supplies Segment to Reach $51.3 Billion by 2026

The rising awareness about pet health and diseases are leading to an increase in demand for OTC pet medications. The availability of OTC drugs at competitive prices and through various distribution outlets is contributing to a rise in sales. Among the various medications, the demand is high for flea & tick and pain relief and arthritis products. This is due to the fact that flea allergy, dermatitis and lyme disease are most commonly occurring diseases in pets, which are transmitted by fleas and ticks. In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape

Despite the fact that supermarkets/hypermarkets make up the largest chunk of the cat and dog food distribution channels, a definite shift in favor of pet stores and superstores has been witnessed in the past. Markets with increased customer awareness about wellness and health beverages pertaining to humans, offer a good opportunity to invest in the category for wellness and health pet food. In order to advertise premium category of wellness and health pet food offerings, word-of-mouth could be used via some particular channels. Due to affordable cost, accessibility as well as convenience, the growing segment for Internet retailing significantly affected the non-store channel. Moreover, social networking is expected to be a primary source for social interaction and significant in all the current marketing channels. Dog food makers implement distribution strategies that include setting up online stores and leveraging the networks of grocery stores by engaging into liaisons with their owners. As a part of the strategy, some manufacturers are also providing grocery coupons pertaining to their products, in order to motivate the customers to buy food brands from these grocery stores.

Further, the Internet is emerging as an important platform for the growth of the pet food market. While the retailer network plays an important part in sustaining the momentum of pet food market's growth, the Internet revolution continues to grow rapidly offering significant opportunities for brand owners and consumers. With trans-border online sales continuing to grow, e-retailers are expected to seriously challenge the dominance of multinational brands. While the prevailing trend of new companies from developing economies entering the pet food market expected to be sustained, the worldwide pet food market is likely sustain its growth. However, going forward, the ability of the pet food industry to exploit the opportunities offered by sustained humanization of pets and extended reach of online retailers, and sustain its growth, would be contingent upon the industry's ability to keep pace with emerging consumer demands. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.