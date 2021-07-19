Global Pet Care Markets 2021-2027 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$179.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

OTC/Supplies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry

Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food Market

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

An Introduction to Pet Care

Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market

Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products

Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot

Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets

Competition

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 197 Featured)

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Nestle Purina PetCare

Petmate

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market

Shift towards Sustainable Products

Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients

Telemedicine Gaining Prominence

Advanced Wearable Collars

Gains for Private Brands

Online Ordering & Social Media

Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products

Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets

Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods

Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities

Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises

OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand

Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth

Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity

Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners

Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market

Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services

Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry

Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care

Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth

UNITED STATES

Pet Care Products Market in the US

COVID-19 Impact on the US Pet Food Market

Consumers Stock up on Pet Food and Adopt Online Ordering

Manufacturers Increase Production and Navigate Supply Chains

Facilities Implement Stringent Sanitation and Safety Protocols

Pet Food Brands Give Back to their Communities

Pet Food Market Poised for Stable Growth

Special-Diet for Pets Gain Momentum

Health of Pets Takes Center Stage

COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Premium Foods, as Consumers Trade Down to Low Cost Alternatives

Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth

Exotic Pet Foods: A Niche Category

Concerns over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food

Pet Expenditure and Pet Ownership Trends Determine Dynamics of Pet Care Market

Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry

Competition

Distribution Scenario

e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario

CANADA



JAPAN

Market Overview

Competition

Distribution Scenario

CHINA

Pet Care Market in China : An Overview

: An Overview Pet Foods: The Largest Segment

Distribution Channels for Pet Foods

Pet Grooming Products & Health Supplements Find Acceptance

EUROPE

Pet Ownership Trends in Europe

A Glance at Pet Statistics in Europe

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Gain Traction

FRANCE



GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA

Pet Foods Market in Australia

INDIA

Pet Care Market in India : An Overview

: An Overview COVID-19 Dampens Consumer Demand for Pet Care Services and Products in India

Rising Pet Ownership to Sustain Demand for Pet Foods in India

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL

Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Sector in Brazil

MEXICO

Impact of COVID-19 on Mexican Pet Food Suppliers

COVID-19 Leads to Price Reduction of Premium Products

Online Pet Food Retailing Set to Grow

REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebvxsh

