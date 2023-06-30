Global Pet Care Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein Drives Growth

30 Jun, 2023, 18:45 ET
The global market for Pet Care estimated at US$193.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$305.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.7 Billion by the year 2030.
