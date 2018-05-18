Global Pet Foods Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Cat Food

Dog Food

Other Pet Food

The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Affinity Petcare SA ( Spain )

( ) Mogiana Alimentos SA ( Brazil )

) Aller Petfood LLC ( Denmark )

) Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd. (UK)

BHJ A/S ( Denmark )

) Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Bridge PetCare Co., Ltd. ( China )

) C&D Foods Ltd. ( Ireland )

) Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Heristo AG ( Germany )

) Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. ( USA )

) Hartz Mountain Corporation ( USA )

) INABA PETFOOD Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) LUPUS Alimentos ( Brazil )

) Mars, Inc. ( USA )

) Mars Petcare ( Belgium )

) Nutro Products, Inc. ( USA )

) The Iams Company ( USA )

) Nestle Purina PetCare Company ( USA )

) The J.M. Smucker Company ( USA )

) Total Alimentos SA ( Brazil )

) Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Unicharm Corporation

Vitakraft-Werke Whrmann & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG. ( Germany )

) Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pet Foods

An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets

Market Outlook

Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries

Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects

Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead



2. COMPETITION

Leading Players

Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market



3. MARKET TRENDS

Pet Health & Wellness

An Overriding Theme

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods

Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein

Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods

Green Diet

A Niche Growth Market

Veterinary Diets Gain Importance

Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein

Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach

Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive

Humanization of Pet Foods

A Major Trend

Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference

Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods

Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives

Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products

Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations

Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise

Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity

Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods

Customized Pet Food Gains Traction

Interest in Raw Food on Rise

Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food

Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth

Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet

Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing

Packaging Trends for Pet Foods

Customized Packaging

A Key Trend

Single Serve Packaging

Driven by Convenience



4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

A Historic Perspective

Segment Classification

Cat Food

Dog Food

Other Pets Food

Product Classification

Canned/Wet Food

Dry Food

Semi-Moist Food

Snacks

Classification of Pet Foods based on Price

Premium Pet Foods

Specialty Pet Foods

Super-Premium Pet Foods



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food

Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia

NUTRO Australia Introduces NUTRO Range of Dry Dog Food

Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line

Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic VentureTM Brand

Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE Brand of Dog and Cat Food

IAMS Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food

Mars Petcare Introduces Perfect Fit' Pet Foods

Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal

The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC

BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products

General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo

Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India

Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life

Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet

Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC

Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies

C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition

Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan

Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet

WellPet Takes Over Sojos



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 180)

The United States (53)

(53) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (83)

(83) France (2)

(2)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (18)

(18)

Italy (13)

(13)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (36)

(36) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (9)

(9) Africa (1)

