Global Pet Furniture Market to Hit $10.65 billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet furniture market, valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 10.65 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Pet owners are increasingly willing to spend on providing quality products and comfort for their pets. Pet furniture allows pets to feel secure, comfortable and playful, acting as home décor at the same time. The growth in nuclear families and shrinking family size has increased the perception of pets as companions and family members, driving more spending on pet care and products.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global pet furniture market is primarily driven by rising pet humanization as well as increasing number of nuclear & blended families globally. According to the US Pet Owners Survey 2021 by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 90.5 million households in the United States owned a pet as of 2021. Pets are considered as family members by majority of owners, which has increased the spending towards high-quality pet furniture. Furthermore, increasing discretionary spending on pets and rising awareness regarding pet well-being are also contributing to the market growth.

Global Pet Furniture Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.01 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $10.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Pet Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing human-pet bond • Rising pet humanization Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with manufacturing and marketing pet furniture • Availability of cheap substitutes

Market Trends:

Rise in E-commerce Sales: The growth of e-commerce industry has significantly influenced the sales of pet furniture market. Major companies are offering their products on different online channels such as company websites and e-commerce platforms like Amazon to increase their consumer reach. This has made pet furniture easily accessible to consumers irrespective of their location.

Growing Demand for Luxury & Multifunctional Furniture: With increasing humanization of pets, consumers are demanding luxury and multifunctional furniture for pets. Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches catering to these demands. For instance, cat trees and dog beds are designed aesthetically and engineered with several platforms, condos and scratching posts. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

The pet beds and sofas segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Pets need comfortable beds and sofas to relax and sleep. There has been rising awareness among pet owners about providing proper resting areas to their pets. This has driven the demand for specialized pet beds and sofas that are comfortable for pets and also complement home décor. Manufacturers are introducing beds and sofas made from orthopedic memory foams, thermal materials, and cotton/faux fur fabrics that provide comfort to pets.

Enriched play and housing items like pet houses, trees and condos are gaining popularity as pet toys. Many pet owners like to buy activity-based furniture items to keep their pets engaged. There is a growing demand for playhouses, trees and condos featuring multiple levels, cosy hiding spaces and interactive ball pits. Companies are launching luxurious multi-level units made from non-toxic wood and designed like their human homes. These furniture pieces enable pets to play, explore and feel secure like in their natural habitat.

Key Market Takeaways

The global pet furniture market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by rising humanization of pets and increasing disposable income.

On the basis of product type, the beds & sofas segment is expected to dominate the market owing to growing demand for comfortable resting areas for pets.

By pet type, the dogs segment holds the largest share due to their popularity as companion animals worldwide.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the pet furniture market through 2030 due to high pet ownership and expenditures in the region.

Key players operating in the global pet furniture market include North American Pet Products, Go Pet Club, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., PetPals Group Inc, and PetPals Group Inc. amongst others. The global players are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio through innovation and expansion into growing international markets.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Pepperfry has decided to enter the pet-care market to close the gap in all segments. While its short-term objective is to build a strong marketplace for pet furniture by aggregating supply from niche pet brands and manufacturers.

In September 2022, Pet Smart is planning to launch an exclusive collection of specialty pets and home decor, collaborating with renowned interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Pet Sofas & Beds



Pet Houses



Pet Trees



Others

By Pet Type:

Dogs



Cats



Aquatic Pets



Birds



Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Retail



Online Retail/E-commerce

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

