Global Pet Grooming Products Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024
Aug 15, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Grooming Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet grooming products market is expected to reach close to $6 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during 2018-2024.
The increased adoption of shelter pets, the growth of mobile pet grooming services, the high demand for organic, natural, and eco-friendly products, the popularity of the pet humanization concept, and the increase in online retailing are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.
Consumers are increasingly looking for organic or natural pet grooming products, including shampoo and sprays. Although these products constitute a small and premium segment in the overall pet grooming market, the demand is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.
Increased product innovations are highly influencing pet grooming business. Dog sunscreen, deodorants, and other cosmetics are increasingly becoming popular among pet owners. Hence, the rise in the pet parenting concept, the increased adoption of shelter pets and stability in the economic situation are likely to drive the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.
The global pet grooming market is fragmented in nature, where market vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ from region to region and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors.
Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, the future market growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, measure, and adapt to constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products promptly.
The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global vendors with few local vendors and regional vendors who are finding it challenging to compete with global players, especially in terms of quality and technology. The competition in the pet grooming products market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Several players are expected to widen their reach during the forecast period, particularly in the APAC region.
