Global Pet Wearable Market Expanding To Reach USD 18.1 Billion By 2030, With A Huge CAGR Of 22.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Pet Wearable Market" by Products (Smart Collar, Smart Vest, Smart Harness, and Smart Camera), by Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, and Others), by Applications (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, and Fitness Monitoring), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The global pet wearable market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to rising safety concern about the pets among their owners.



Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Allflex USA Inc.

Inc. Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Fitbark

Garmin Ltd.

Invisible Fence

Konectera Inc.

Nuzzle

PetPace LLC

Tractive

Trovan Ltd.

Whistle Labs Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, technologies, enterprises, applications, industry verticals, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4677

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Pet Wearable Market

In terms of products, the global pet wearable market is segmented into smart collar, smart vest, smart harness, and smart cameras. The smart collar segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for products that ensure the safety of pets. Smart collar is a piece of material tied around on dog's neck. Dog owners use smart collars to gain information about dog's health and activities on phones.

Based on technology, the global pet wearable market is segmented into RFID, GPS, sensor, Bluetooth, and others. The RFID segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, as it is an accurate and reliable technology. RFID technology is popular among pet owners as it provides information about body temperature, heart rate, calorie intake, and pulse.

On the basis of applications, the global pet wearable market is segregated into medical diagnosis & treatment, identification & tracking, behavior monitoring & control, and fitness monitoring. The medical diagnosis & treatment segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period, due to the rising concerns of pet owners about the well-being of their pets. Doctors can monitor a patient's heart rate, calorie count, glucometer readings, and other vital signs with the help of IoT wearable devices.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising developments in technology along with increasing spending on pet healthcare. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global pet wearable market, due to increasing awareness among consumers about the health of pets and advancements in wearable technology.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/pet-wearable-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The pet wearable market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the development in technology of pet wearables including cameras, sensors, and GPS into pet wearables.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the development in technology of pet wearables including cameras, sensors, and GPS into pet wearables. Smart camera segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, as it is used to track the activity of pets and uses a Wi-Fi network to transmit the video to owners' smartphones or cloud storage for the archive.

The behavior monitoring & control segment is anticipated to hold a key share of the market during the forecast period, as it helps in monitoring animal behavior and assists in managing both the animal and its environmental impact.

Key players in the market introducing smart pet wearable products with innovative features in the market, thereby gaining a large market share.

Read 188 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Pet Wearable Market by Products (Smart Collar, Smart Vest, Smart Harness, and Smart Camera), by Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, and Others), by Applications (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, and Fitness Monitoring), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4677

Key Segments Covered

By Products

Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensor

Bluetooth

Others

By Applications

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Fitness Monitoring

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Related Reports:

Global Pet Product Market by Type (Pet Food Products, Pet Drug Products, Pet Health Products, Pet Feeding Products, Pet Clothing Products, Pet Cleaning Products, Pet Beauty Products, Pet Toys Products, Other Pet Products), By Application (Cat, Dog, Fish, Pig, Rabbit, Others) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market by Type (GPS, RFID Sensors), By Application (Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, Behavior Monitoring and Control, Facilitation, Safety, and Security, Identification and Tracking) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Batteries for Smart Wearables Market by Type (Li-On Battery, Li-Po Battery), By Application (Military and Protection, Architecture, Sports and Fitness, Transportation, Fashion and Entertainment, Medical) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Wearable Technology Market by Products (Foot-wear, Wrist-wear, Neck-wear, Eye-wear & Head-wear, Body-wear, and Others), Applications (Enterprise & Industrial Application, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243409/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports