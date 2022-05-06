Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2021-2030: Reliance Industries, Haldia Petrochemicals, and China Petrochemical are the Top Three Companies

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Asia Leads Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,214.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 3,103.6 mtpa in 2030.

Around 1,558 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

Major New Plant Announcements

New Plant Cancellations

Key Stalled Plants

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021

Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020

Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants



3. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orptog

