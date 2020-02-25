Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 14:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Petroleum & Mineral Waxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442544/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will reach a market size of US$500.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Blended Waxes Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Corning
- Evonik Industries AG
- ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants
- Honeywell International
- Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Micro Powders Inc.
- Paramelt BV
- Romonta GmbH
- Sasol Limited
- Strahl & Pitsch Inc.
- The International Group Inc.
- Vantage Performance Materials
- Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442544/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to
Drive Growth
Major Applications of Waxes
List of Wax Sources and their Applications
Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand
to Post Strong Growth
Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax
Global Competitor Market Shares
Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand
to Post Strong Growth
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax
Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Blended Waxes, Inc. (USA)
Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
Dow Corning (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants (USA)
Honeywell International (USA)
Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)
Lubrizol Corp. (USA)
Micro Powders, Inc. (USA)
Paramelt BV (Netherlands)
Romonta GmbH (Germany)
Sasol Limited (South Africa)
Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)
The International Group, Inc. (Canada)
Vantage Performance Materials (USA)
Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply
Constraints
Base oil Refinery Attrition - A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply
Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax
Paraffin Wax - Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications
Markets
Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth
Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks
Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth
Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead
Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil
Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth
Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend
Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market
Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift
Drives Demand
Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth
Skin Care Products - High Opportunities for Wax Market
A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products
Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments
Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products
Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes
Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts
Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax
Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview
Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors
Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable
Crop Protection - A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes
Renaissance Wax in Jewelry
Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market
GTL - An Era of Heightened Efficiency
Wax Deoiling Technology - Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax
Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Petroleum & Mineral Waxes (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Petroleum & Mineral Waxes (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Petroleum & Mineral Waxes (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Synthetic Waxes (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Synthetic Waxes (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Synthetic Waxes (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Natural Waxes (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Natural Waxes (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Natural Waxes (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 18: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 26: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 33: French Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 36: German Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Petroleum, Natural and
Synthetic Waxes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 45: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 63: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 66: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Petroleum, Natural
and Synthetic Waxes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Petroleum, Natural and
Synthetic Waxes Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Petroleum, Natural and
Synthetic Waxes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: The Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 93: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 98: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Petroleum, Natural and
Synthetic Waxes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic
Waxes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Market in
Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442544/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article