Global Petroleum Show Unveils New Name--Global Energy Show--to Reflect the Evolving Energy Landscape

Every year, the Show brings together more than 50,000 industry professionals, government officials and companies to have forward-thinking conversations about creating a prosperous and sustainable future for upcoming generations. Delegates from more than 110 countries are represented during the three-day exhibition and conference. With the rebrand, the Show strives to draw global attention to the increasing pace of technology that is driving growth in sustainable energy production. The event will also profile the oil and gas sector as a hub of solutions-based innovation and promote the Show as an inclusive event for all energy players.

"Canada continues to be one of the most important and reliable energy producers in the world—and Alberta is at the epicentre of it," said Samain. "Through the Global Energy Show, we want to convince the world that Alberta and Canada are great places to invest and do business in—whether that opportunity lies with oil and gas or new and emerging sectors. As we strive to meet global energy demands, the Canadian energy sector must continue to diversify, innovate and expand into new avenues for growth."

Global Energy Show is taking place June 9-11, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta at the BMO Centre. In 2020, audiences will see the return of existing programs including the three-day Strategic and Technical Conference, Global Market Seminar Series, Awards Gala and GPC VIP program. In addition, the Show will launch the Global Energy Investment Forum and the CEO & Ministerial Summit to foster dialogue and promote investment in the sector.

